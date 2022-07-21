Check out our interactive map of Charlotte’s North End, an area poised for growth
Is North End the new South End?
Charlotte’s North End is made up of eight neighborhoods, all about a mile or so north of uptown. The area is poised for significant growth including thousands of apartments and redeveloped sites that could bring offices and restaurants.
Here’s an interactive map that shows various points of interest around North End, including the relatively new Brightwalk neighborhood. Camp North End is a popular spot for food and community events.
