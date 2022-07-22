ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather to Watch: Heat wave becomes official, hot weekend ahead

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

WHAT’S NEW : Hot weather continues, but with slightly lower humidity Friday.

WHAT’S NEXT : More extreme heat again over the weekend, with a storm chance Sunday and showers and storms possible Monday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says there will be more extreme heat over the weekend, with a storm chance Sunday and showers and storms possible on Monday.

FORECAST :

FRIDAY: HEAT ALERT - Mostly sunny skies. Highs around 92 with it feeling a little less humid.  Most of the day will be dry and shower free with a small chance towards the end of the day,

SATURDAY: HEAT ALERT - Mostly sunny through much of the day with hot and humid air moving in again. Highs around 94. Lows around 75.

SUNDAY: HEAT ALERT - Partly cloudy, hot  and humid out with a late chance for a shower or storm as a cold front approaches the area. Highs around 96. Lows around 76.

MONDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - IT IS POSSIBLE THE HEAT WAVE ENDS. Cold front slowly moves through the region with showers and storms along the way. Right now, severe weather isn’t expected . Highs around 89 degrees. Lows around 71.

REST OF THE WEEK: TUESDAY is the PICK OF THE WEEK with lowered humidity.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

