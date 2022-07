SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Former Latta and Oklahoma State University Softball standout Chelsea Alexander returned to her hometown to carry out one of her lifelong dreams of giving back and teaching the next generation of young girls. She was able to do so with her former teammate at OSU, All-American Infielder Sydney Pennington, who also shares Alexander’s dream of giving back.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO