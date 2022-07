A Vicksburg man was arrested on Thursday after being found in possession of crack cocaine. According to a press release by the Vicksburg Police Department, Lance Maniel, 41, was arrested following a traffic stop on Thursday. Following the stop, he was found to be in possession of 1.79 grams of crack cocaine. He was then taken into custody by investigators with the Vicksburg Police Department’s Narcotics Division.

