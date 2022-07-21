ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artists repair Hillsdale County's 'Return to Splendor' mural

By E. Hambleton
 5 days ago
Last week, Hillsdale County’s “Return to Splendor” mural was repaired by the original artists, Mary Thiefels and Danijel Matanic of TreeTown Murals.

Since its initial painting in September of 2011, the mural had slowly chipped in noticeable places due to water damage and brick repair.

The mural was originally commissioned to, as the plaque beside the mural itself states, “inspire the community to reflect on the park’s history and its current beauty, enhanced by recent restoration efforts.”

The theme, “Springtime in Mrs. Stock’s Park,” highlights the dedication of all volunteers that visit the park often to maintain its health and beauty, as well as the hope and pride the community has for Hillsdale County overall.

The founder of the Ann Arbor-based TreeTown Murals, Thiefels has been active in the community for the last few years, including doing work on the “Welcome to Historic Hillsdale” sign put up earlier this year on the Moore Insurance building.

“It was great to be able to give it new life,” Thiefels said. “When we came last Saturday (July 9th), we cleaned the wall and removed any loose debris. Then we put down a really good primer to seal the brick and concrete, matched colors and repainted all the areas that had flaked off.”

Several comments have already been made on the mural's repair by residents of Hillsdale County, including notes of thanks and praise for the restoration of a piece of Hillsdale’s history.

