Burlington, NJ

HEAT ALERT: Severe thunderstorms possible as dangerous heat lingers across New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

WEATHER ALERT: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Burlington and Camden counties until 4 p.m.

WHAT’S NOW: Today is expected to be very steamy. Temps in the upper-90s, and with that smothering tropical air -- it will feel like 105 degrees or hotter.

WHAT'S NEXT: Storms are possible during the afternoon. Doubtful the state sees significant severe storms, but flooding rains, lots of lightning and damaging wind are likely. Be weather aware from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says dangerously hot temperatures will remain in New Jersey into next week. There is a heat advisory in place statewide.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather

MORE: Safety tips: Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

TODAY: Temperatures in the mid-90s, with tropical air that makes conditions feel as if they are around 105 degrees. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, with the potential for flooding rains, lightning and damaging winds.

FRIDAY: Hazy and hot, with temperatures in the low-90s. Overnight lows in the mid-70s.

MORE: 8 tips for working safely during hot weather

GUIDE: Cooling centers around the tri-state area

WEEKEND: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs in the mid- to upper-90s. Overnight lows in the upper-70s.

MORE: 15 tips to help you save energy and money during peak summer days

MORE: 13 cool tips to help you stay healthy during the summer heat

MORE: 12 tips to help keep your pets cool during the dog days of summer

COMING UP: The next good chance for a statewide soaking will come Monday when a system slides through from the Great Lakes.

