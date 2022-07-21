HEAT ALERT: Severe thunderstorms possible as dangerous heat lingers across New Jersey

WEATHER ALERT: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Burlington and Camden counties until 4 p.m.

WHAT’S NOW: Today is expected to be very steamy. Temps in the upper-90s, and with that smothering tropical air -- it will feel like 105 degrees or hotter.

WHAT'S NEXT: Storms are possible during the afternoon. Doubtful the state sees significant severe storms, but flooding rains, lots of lightning and damaging wind are likely. Be weather aware from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says dangerously hot temperatures will remain in New Jersey into next week. There is a heat advisory in place statewide.

TODAY: Temperatures in the mid-90s, with tropical air that makes conditions feel as if they are around 105 degrees. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, with the potential for flooding rains, lightning and damaging winds.

FRIDAY: Hazy and hot, with temperatures in the low-90s. Overnight lows in the mid-70s.

WEEKEND: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs in the mid- to upper-90s. Overnight lows in the upper-70s.

COMING UP: The next good chance for a statewide soaking will come Monday when a system slides through from the Great Lakes.