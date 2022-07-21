Sturgis planners approve requests for light industrial and adult-use cannabis businesses

Requests for a light industrial business and an adult-use cannabis business were approved Tuesday by Sturgis City Planning Commission.

SturgisWarehouse Investments LLC was granted a special land use request for light industrial at 309 N. Prospect St., the former Industrial Piping and Maintenance building. The applicant plans to assemble and manufacture picture frames and display cases. The applicant has not disclosed any other information about the business due to a confidentiality agreement on the purchase of the business. Light industrial operations are allowed in the business office service (B-OS) zoning district as a special land use.

Public notice was given to the surrounding property owners within 300 feet by mail and posted to local media July 2. As of July 15, the city received no comments.

The applicant stated most of the business will be done onsite, with minimal outsourcing. The business currently has 9 employees and exists a few minutes from the new location,

The request was unanimously approved and the applicant wished well in his endeavors.

C3 Industries LLC submitted a request for a zoning district change for the property at 2770 S. Centerville Road. The developers are seeking to change the 11 acres from business highway 1 to manufacturing.

City staff requested review and feedback from city planning consultant, Beckett and Raeder. Public notice was given to the surrounding property owners within 300 feet by mail and posted to local media July 2. As of July 15, the city office had received no comments.

The applicants, C3 Industries, have cannabis-based businesses in four states, including Michigan. They told the planning commission they have 11 retail stores across the state, including Buchanan and a planned purchase in Constantine next month.

The developers have an interest in operating an adult-use facility at the location, which they reported would be a "destination" business, drawing traffic off Centerville Road and clientele from Indiana.

As part of the request, operators said they would "move quickly" to finish construction on the existing building.

Jim Mikulenas asked if the developers are aware of the "proliferation" of cannabis-based stores in Sturgis. The planners said they are "very selective" where stores are placed and see "much potential" from a business standpoint.

Current plans are to use about one-half acre, with options to further develop the land or sell the unused acreage.

The request was approved in a 5-2 vote, with Michael Brothers, Jim Liston, Jim Mikulenas, Michael Caywood and Pete Stage voting yes, and Rick Mahler and Garry Allen voting no.

In other news, an area insurance company seeiks to relocate to 316 N. Nottawa St., currently a vacant building. Jeff Brazo, representing Ayres-Oak Senior Insurance Services, said they plan to move from West Hatch Street to the more-visible location, and intend to donate another agency building to Keystone for their assistance programs.

Brazo said the company is looking for permission to use the existing sign post by the road to utilize a new sign. The commission advised him to speak with the city zoning board on the matter.

Board members Gabe Alvez and Luis Perez were absent from Tuesday's meeting.