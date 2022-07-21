Surrey v Essex, Northamptonshire v Lancashire: county cricket – as it happened!

8.13pm BST

Oh, but before I go:

8.11pm BST

That, then, is us. Join us again tomorrow, for at least one beauty of a finish and maybe a few more. Ta-ra.

8.11pm BST

A roundup of today's play

Surrey, top of Division One, look likely to extend their advantage after another dominant day at the Oval. Daniel Worrall’s 5-66 – giving him match figures of 11-122 – as Essex collapsed from 130-3 to 208 all out. Chasing 161 to win, Surrey ended the day on 85-2.

Second-placed Hampshire looked in similarly good shape after asking Gloucestershire to follow-on 256 behind. But Miles Hammond’s 109 not out helped reduce the deficit to 65, and with weather forecast for tomorrow, a draw looks likely.

Behind them, Lancashire are locked in a tremendous fight with Northants thanks, in the first instance, to Will Williams’ fifer – which included three wickets in five balls. Needing 278 to win, they closed on 192-5 with Josh Bohannon 92 not out.

Elsewhere in the upper echelon, Somerset lead Yorkshire by 373 and will presumably declare overnight to try and manufacture a win. Meanwhile, at Edgbaston, Joe Denly made 141 as Kent set Warwickshire 325, but tomorrow’s forecast is poor.

In Division Two, Brooke Guest’s hundred could not prevent Notts from inviting Derbyshire to follow-on 300 runs behind. But with the deficit reduced to 221 without the loss of any second-innings wickets, the league leaders have work to do if they’re to force victory.

Otherwise, the matches at Lord’s and Grace Road look likely to be drawn. Replying to Sussex’s 523, Middlesex were dismissed for 485 with John Simpson making 109, while Leicestershire – whose 584 included 156 from Wiaan Mulder– made little headway against Glamorgan, who closed on 111-2.

8.01pm BST

Right,I’m away to write. My roundup will follow presently.

8.00pm BST

Close of play scores

Division One:



Cheltenham: Hants 457, Gloucs 201 and 191-4 (f/o). Gloucs trail by 65 runs.

Taunton: Somerset 424 and 225-6, Yorks 276. Somerset lead by 373 runs.

The Oval: Essex 271 and 208, Surrey 319 and 85-2. Surrey need 76 runs to win.

Edgbaston: Kent 165 and 384-9d, Warks 225 and 28-1. Warks need 297 runs to win.

Northampton: Northants 235 and 174, Lancs 132 and 192-5. Lancs need 86 runs to win.

Division Two

Derby: Notts 618-8d, Derbs 318 and 79-0. Derbyshire trail by 221 runs.

Lord’: Sussex 523, Middlesex 485. Middlesex trail by 38 runs.



Leicester: Leics 584, Glamorgan 11-2. Glamorgan trail by 473 runs.



7.54pm BST

Josh Bohannon finishes the day on 92 not out. If he’s there at the end, Lancashire will win; if not, who knows?

7.54pm BST

Close of play at Wantage Road

Northants: 235 and 174

Lancashire: 132 and 192-5

Lancashire need 86 runs to win.

7.52pm BST

A slip, a leg slip, a short leg, a silly mid on, a silly mid off, a short cover.

7.51pm BST

Eeesh, Williams turns one off his hip just past short leg, and they run one. He’ll face the final over of the day, to be bowled by Keogh.

7.50pm BST

Solid batting from Bohanon and Williams here, blocking almost everything. Lancs are now 191-5, with 87 needed for victory.

7.38pm BST

Yup, it’s Will Williams, and with 89 to win, another wicket today would give Northants a great chance – though Lancs have batting still to come, given they’re now on their second nightwatchman.

7.35pm BST

Parkinson chips Keogh to midwicket! 188-5, and will a second nightwatchman come out? This is now the only match still in progress.

7.34pm BST

It’s tense at Wantage Road now, where Matt Parkinson is out as nightwatchman. Lanky are 188-4, with five overs left today.

7.33pm BST

Close of play at Grace Road

Leicestershire: 584

Glamorgan: 111-2

Glamorgan trail by 473 runs.

7.28pm BST

Hello! One brings two! Ben Sanderson pins back Villas’ middle stump and Northants have added two to Lanky’s wickets column! They’re now 185-4, and still need 93.

7.26pm BST

Miles Hammond finishes on 109 not out – what an innings this has been and still is – with Graeme van Buuren has 27.

7.25pm BST

Close of play at Cheltenham

Hants: 457

Gloucs: 201 and 191-4 (f/o)

Gloucs trail by 65 runs.

7.23pm BST

With an apparently competitive total now looking far less so, the last thing Northants needed was Dane Villas coming to the wicket, and shonuff he and Bohannon took three boundaries off a Jack White over. Lancs are now 184-3, Bohannon 89 not out, and need just 94 to win.

7.13pm BST

Miles Hammond has raised his century – he’s now 104 not out with Van Buuren 23 not out, as Gloucs continue their rearguard against Hants. They’re 182-4, trialing by just 74 now.

7.11pm BST

It’s hotting up at Edgbaston, where Warwickshire, set 325 to beat Kent, are now 28-2. They might struggle to get on tomorrow, though.

7.10pm BST

Ahahahaha! Sanderson flicks Croft on the pad, appeals for lb ... while the ball continues onto the off-bail! This sport! Croft departs for a tremendous 47, but with a new batter at one end, Northants have a glimmer! 113 needed, or seven wickets...

7.08pm BST

I said that this final session at Northampton would be intense, but the batting of Bohannon (80) and Croft (43) has made me look silly. They’re in lovely touch and no little control, 161-2 and needing just 117 more to knock off what looked like a testing target.

7.02pm BST

Meanwhile, get on this:

6.57pm BST

Close of play at Derby

Notts: 618-8d

Derby 318 and 79-0 (f/o)

Derbyshire trail by 221 runs.

6.55pm BST

Close of play at the Oval

Essex: 271 and 208

Surrey: 319 and 85-2

Surrey need 76 runs to win.

6.54pm BST

This really has been a fine knock from Bohannon, who is now 74 not out, while Croft, who’s supported him superbly, has 32. Lancashire are 144-2 and need another 134 to win; 13 overs remain in the day, though I doubt we see most of them.

6.51pm BST

Close of play at Taunton

Somerset: 424 and 225-6

Yorkshire: 276

Somerset lead by 373 runs.

6.48pm BST

Close of play at Lord's

Sussex: 523 all out

Middlesex: 485 all out

They’ll come back tomorrow and will presumably play out a draw; Tim Murtagh was dismissed off the penultimate ball of the day, leaving Tom Helm 43 not out, just 10 short of a highest first-class score.

Middlesex trail by 38 runs.

6.46pm BST

This current Gloucestershire partnership might be crucial. Hammond is 86 not out now, while Van Buuren made an unbeaten 58 first dig. Gloucs trail by 102, but again, we might not see much, if any play tomorrow.

6.41pm BST

Snater finds a bit of extra bounce ... and Amla edges to slip! He departs for 16 and Surrey are now 84-2, needing 77 more to beat Essex.

6.40pm BST

At Wantage Road, Bohannon has just swept Keogh for consecutive fours ... then another ... a nd Lancashire are closing in on victory. They are now 131-2, needing 147 more for what would be a terrific win, especially given the paltry 132 they recorded first dig.

6.31pm BST

At Edgbaston, Kent have declared on 384-9, setting Warwickshire 325 to win. That could be a serious day’s play tomorrow, but the forecast suggests to the contrary.

6.29pm BST

At Lord’s, Toby Roland-Jones has gone for 85 off 78 but Middx are 464-8, only 59 behind Surrey. That one will be a draw, unless the captains cook-up something unlikely.

6.24pm BST

More on Tom Wood, from Tom Wood.

6.23pm BST

A breakthrough at the Oval, where Harmer has had Burns caught for 40, meaning Surrey are now 63-1. All that does, though, is being Hashim Amla to the wicket with just 98 more runs needed for the win.

6.21pm BST

At Wantage Road, Northants need something: Lancashire at now 114-2 chasing 164 more to win, and with Bohannon 51 not out and Croft 27 not out, they’re looking good ... until you add two wickets to the score.

6.18pm BST

Hammond, now 76 not out, has just clobbered Dawson for six, and with rain in the air now, plus forecast for tomorrow, Gloucs might just extricate themselves from this match with a draw.

6.11pm BST

The match will almost definitely be drawn, but Glamorgan are fighting back at Grace Road. Leicestershire 584 in their first innings but the visitors are now 11-2, Sam Northeast on 50 and Colin Ingram on 46. I had no idea they were still calling people Colin in 1985, when Ingram was born; the name may have since disappeared, alongside other staples of that era such as Gary and Clive .

6.07pm BST

Slowly but surreyly, Surrey close in on the 161 they need to beat Essex. They’re 59-0, with Burns on 39 and patel 13.

6.02pm BST

Keogh gets sharp turn and Bohannon prods ... getting the ball just past short leg. Lancashire need 189 for victory.

6.00pm BST

At Lord’s, Simpson got his ton but has since gone for 109. TRJ, though, is still there on 51, Middlesex 131 behind Sussex’s first-innings total of 523.

5.59pm BST

Bohannon is looking really good now, positive in attack and defence. He’s on 36, Croft 16, and their partnership is worth 40; with 27.2 overs left in the day, Lancashire need 190 more.

5.55pm BST

Yeah, this one was coming. Given a break from facing Dawson, Bracey stands, delivers, slashes at Abbott and edges to slip ... where old mate Dawson pouches a tester! Gloucs are now 11-4, trailing by 145, and they badly need someone to stick with Hammond, who’s 62 not out.

5.49pm BST

At Lord’s, John Simpson is closing in on a hundred – he’s 98 not out, with TRJ, 48 not out, giving him decent help. Middlesex are now 369-6, trailing Sussex by 154. This match is going to be a draw.

5.45pm BST

James Bracey badly needs a score, but he’s getting a going-over from Liam Dawson at the moment. However he’s still there, 8 not out, alongside Hammond, 56 not out, as Gloucs reach 100-3, needing 156 to make Hants bat again.

5.41pm BST

Somerset now lead Yorkshire by 310; they’re 162-3 in their second innings, George Bartlett 45 not out. They might not manage a declaration tonight, but looking at the forecast for tomorrow, should have a full compliment of overs to get the 10 wickets they’ll need for victory.

5.37pm BST

At the Oval, it’s darker than a JM Coetzee novel audiobooked by Dave, but Essex still can’t find the breakthrough. Chasing 161, Surrey are 42-0, and should have clear enough weather tomorrow to finish the job – if they don’t tonight.

5.33pm BST

At Cheltenham, Liam Dawson is wheeling away as Hants try to force things against Gloucs, who are 91-3 in their second innings and trail by 165. Hammond is now 51 not out with Bracey on 4, and with a potential washout on the cards tomorrow, will want to do most if not all of the work this evening.

5.27pm BST

Lancashire are settling into this chase now, both Bohannon and Croft taking fours off Taylor’s latest over. They’re 65-2 and White flings himself in, needing 213 more with 3.5 overs left today.

5.26pm BST

Back to Edgbaston, Denly has gone for 141, c Sibley b Miles. Kent now lead Warwickshire by 262 with four second-innings wixkwets intact.

5.24pm BST

At the Oval, Surrey are moving slowly but inexorably towards the 161 Essex set them. They’re 39-0 with Patel on 6 and Burns 29.

5.22pm BST

Please can you shout out to Wan Ancil who passed his driving test and is celebrating at Wantage Road. Lancs aggrieved by the LBWs decisions, plenty of chat going on. Gripping session and still 38 overs to go.”

Yes on all counts and mazal tov Wan. I thought Wells got an edge and the Jenning sone was high, but with three matches on I can’t hear the chatter. I quite fancy Lanky though...

5.18pm BST

At Wantage Road, after 24 balls without scoring, Bohannon eases four to third man and someone, I didn’t see who, clatters into the boards trying to haul the ball back. But he can’t, so Bohannon moves to 20 and lancs to 53-2; they need another 225 to beat Northants.

5.13pm BST

Discussions about the light at Cheltenham ... then Price O absolutely middles a pull off Barker ... but directly to James Vince, who collects easily enough. All that graft, and he gets out like that, leaving Gloucs at 77-3 and still trailing Hants by 179.

5.04pm BST

Wicket at Wantage Road! Taylor raps Wells on the pad and is well into his celebrappeal when the batter, who indicates an edge, is sent on his way by the umpire. He made 26 and Lancs, 48-2, need 230 more to win. That seems a long way off right now.

4.53pm BST

Yup, off we go at Northampton. We’ll be focusing attention there, Cheltenham and the Oval, the matches involving the top three in the top division the closest to a finish.

4.52pm BST

At Edgbaston, Denly now has 132 but Cox has gone for 79. Kent lead Warks by 246 with five second-innings wickets intact.

4.51pm BST

We’re back out at Cheltenham, and we’ll soon be so at Wantage Road.

4.46pm BST

Buzzers at the Oval, Burns dropping and running, Snater hurling at the stumps ... and adding a four to the single. Tre men dous. Surrey need 137 more.

4.45pm BST

At Derby, the hosts have been dismissed for 318 so are following on 300 behind; they’re 10-0, trailing Notts by 290.

4.43pm BST

At Taunton, Somerset, 96-2 in their second innings, lead Yorkshire by 244. But with Renshaw and Lammonby just out for 35 and 46 respectively, it seems unlikely they’ll have enough runs to declare this evening.

4.42pm BST

Wicket at Lord’s, where Sussex, defending 523, have just binned Hollman (c Clark b Ibrahim 12). Middlesex are now 292-6, trailing by231.

4.39pm BST

Back with the leaders, Surrey are 15-0 and need another 145 to beat Essex. It’s looking murky out there, but Burns, 7 not out, and Patel, 5 not out, are seeing off the shine.

4.34pm BST

High tea

Cheltenham: Gloucs 65-2, trail Hants by 191 runs with eight second-innings wickets intact.

Northampton: Lancashire, 38-1, need 240 runs to beat Northants with nine second-innings wickets intact.

4.29pm BST

It’s seriously intense at Wantage Road, Kerrigan now into the attack with Lancashire 35-1 needing 243 more, while at Cheltenham, Gloucs are 64-2 trailing Hants by 192.

4.18pm BST

At Edgbaston, Denly now has 128 and Cox 73 – Kent, 294-4 in their second innings, lead Warks by 233 – while, at Wantage Road, Sanderson is giving Bohannon – who may well be crucial for Lancashire in this chase – a tough time. But Bohannon has 16, Wells 6, and their team are 27-1 needing 251 more to win.

4.13pm BST

We’re back under way at the Oval, Surrey 0-0 chasing 161 and Burns squirting Cook in front of slip to narrowly avoid being caught.

4.11pm BST

We’ve still got 47 overs left in the day at Cheltenham, so Hants have a decent chance to get tomorrow off. But Gloucs, 48-2 and 208 behind, are settling into their second innings, Hammond hitting Dawson for four to reach 24; Price O, who made a fifty earlier today, has 7.

4.06pm BST

Tea-time scores

Division One:



Cheltenham: Hants 457, Glouc 201 and 34-2, Glouc trail by 222, tea to be taken late



Taunton: Somerset 424 and 55-0, Yorks 276, Somerset lead by 205.

The Oval: Essex 271 and 208, Surrey 319, Surrey need 161.

Edgbaston: Kent 165 and 283-4, Warks 225, tea to be taken late

Northampton: Northants 235 and 174, Lancs 132 and 23-1, Lancs need 255, tea to be taken late

Division Two

Derby: Notts 618-8d, Derbs 308-9 (107 overs), Derby trail by 310

Lord’: Sussex 523, Middlesex 279-8 (92 overs), Sussex lead by 341

Leicester: Leics 584, Glamorgan 34-2 (10 overs)

4.00pm BST

They’re taking tea at the Oval; when they come back, Surrey, 15 points clear at the top of the table, will need 161 to beat Essex.

3.54pm BST

What a match Daniel Worrall is having! He’s just bowled Jamie Porter for two, taking his fifth wicket of the innings and 11th of the match; as such, Essex are all out for 208, meaning Surrey need just 161 for a crucial win.

3.52pm BST

Sussex have broken Middlesex’s big fourth-wicket partnership, Malan caught behind off Karvelas for 64. He and Simpson, still there on 53, put on 130 together, but with five wickets down, Middx still trail by 256. They should be good for a draw, but you never know.



3.49pm BST

WICKET AT WANTAGE ROAD! Sanderson has nailed Jennings on the pad – it looked suspiciously close to the knee, truth be told – but the finger points him on his way, and chasing 271 to win, Lanky are 7-1.

3.46pm BST

At Edgbaston, Joe Denly has reached his hundred – he’s now on 111 – while Jordan Cox has 63. Their partnership is now 161 and Kent lead Warks by 206. If the weather stays manageable, I’d expect a declaration just before close.

3.44pm BST

Lancashire are back out at a briefly sunny Wantage Road, 6-0 chasing 272 to beat Northants. This could be a thriller.

3.44pm BST

At the Oval, a stubborn last-wicket partnership between Harmer - 27 not out – and Porter – 1 not out – is slowing Surrey down. Essex, 195-9, lead by 147 ... 153 as Harmer fiddles Worrall around the corner for four, moving to 31 himself. His team surely need another 50 to make a match of this.

3.35pm BST

One brings three! Will Williams bowls White for 3, giving him three wickets in five balls and fifer overall. Northants are all out for 174 and Lancs must now chase 278 to win.

3.33pm BST

Gloucs are not long for this match. Barker, wicketless first dig, now has 1-2 off 2.5 after bowling Dent with a ball that the batter totally misjudged, allowing an accidental yorker to splatter the stumps. Gkoucs now trail bu 242 with eight second-innings wickets intact.

3.27pm BST

One brings two! Having snared Kerrigan, Williams knocks over Sanderson for a duck, two balls later – both catches to Wells. Northants, 170-9, now lead by 273 and we’ve got ourselves a blinding end to the day.

3.25pm BST

At Derby, Brooke Guest has gone for 109. So, replying to Notts’ 618-8d, Debyshire are 302-8, the follow-on still a fair way away. A win here would be crucial for Notts, currently 19 points clear at the top of Division Two – especially given that Middx, in second, are fighting for a draw against Sussex.

3.21pm BST

Breakthrough for Lancashire! Kerrigan takes Williams for four, then holes out next ball, departing for a crucial 43. Northants are 170-8, their lead 273, and with Rickelton now 58 not out, there’s a decent chance they add a decent amount to it.

3.20pm BST

Romeo, Romeo, etc etc. After sending down a maiden in his first over, Keith Barker has nicked off Marcus Harris for 9 at the start of his second, meaning Gloucs are 9-1 and need 247 to make Hants bat again.

3.15pm BST

At Grace Road, Roman Walker has been caught by Root off Salter, who now has four-fer, for 64. That’s Leics 584 all out, but Glamorgan will have to go some to lose from here.

3.13pm BST

Gloucs are back out for their second dig, Van Buuren wasting his form in the hutch.

3.07pm BST

At Taunton, Somerset have cleaned up the Yorkies for 276, establishing a first-innings lead of 148. They’ll have to go some to win from here, but some quick scoring in what’s left of today and they’ll have a chance tomorrow.

3.06pm BST

It’s been a terrific start to the afternoon for Northants – elevating the already excellent vibes being felt by Surrey and Hants – because from 75-7 they’ve improved to 143-7 and lead Lancs by 246. Rickelton now has 51 and Kerrigan, playing his former team, 23.

3.03pm BST

At Lord’s, an unbroken partnership of 97 between Malan (58 not out) and Simpson (34 not out) means Middx are 234-4, replying to Sussex’s 523. They’re looking decent for a draw.

3.01pm BST

And there we go! Fuller sends Shaw a short one, he doesn’t much enjoy it, then fends the next delivery to short leg and is caught by Gubbins, departing for a duck. Gloucs are all out for 201, 256 runs behind , and will shortly return, following on. It won’t happen, but with Van Buuren stranded on 58 not out, would it make any sense to send him out to open?

2.59pm BST

I can’t help think saying ‘Hants looking likely certain victors’ is a little premature,” chides Romeo, “as Gloucs are still batting in the first innings and it’s halfway through day 3. There’s also a thing called rain. Hampshire might be clearly ahead in the game, but I’d love it, just love it, if sides who made big first innings scores came away with a draw.”

That’s always amusing and you’re right: I meant to delete certain and replace it with likely. That said, i’d be pretty surprised if Gloucs got out of this one.

2.56pm BST

At lunch, Essex were 118-3; they’re now 168-9 because Roach has had Snater caught by Amla at slip. The lead is 120, and with 51 overs left in the day, this match might not see tomorrow.

2.53pm BST

Three wickets in 11 balls at Taunton! First, Tattersall is caught behind of De Lange for 43, then Bess falls c Abell b Aldridge for a 53-ball 12, before Thompson is bowled by De Lange for 4! Yorks, 273-9, trail Somerset by 151.

2.50pm BST

Gloucs will soon be following-on at Cheltenham; Zak Chappell has fallen to Organ leg before, for 1 and his team are 194-9. I thought that was high, I must say, but the umpire, whose angle might be better than mine – we’re watching from about second slip – adjudges to the contrary.

2.48pm BST

Well batted Brooke Guest! He reaches his hundred off 249 balls but Derby, who lost McKiernan caught behind off Mullaney for 1 not long before, are now 282-7 responding to Notts’ 618-8d. The follow-on is surely inevitable.

2.45pm BST

Leics have lost another wicket, Parkinson c Lloyd b Salter 2. They’re now 547-9, and I’m not sure what the gameplan is.

2.43pm BST

Worrall, by the way, now has tenfer in the match, 6-56 first dig and 4-58 now.

2.40pm BST

Yup, Essex look done for. Worrall clatters Lawrence on the pad, it looks pretty adjacent to me, and the finger duly goes up. Lawrence, who’s had a poor season, departs for a useful but likely useless 47, and his team lead by 118 with just two second-innings wickets remaining. Good luck, old mates.

2.38pm BST

Meantime, Northants are struggling away from Lancs. A crucial partnership, 40 and counting, between Rickleton (34 not out) and Kerrigan (12 not out) means they now lead by 218, a lead that might even be enough already. With Surrey and Hants looking likely victors, Lancs need to find something because otherwise they’re falling further off the pace at the top of Division One.

2.36pm BST

Essex are in all sorts! Rossington ,enticed to drive by Worrall, edges airly to Overton J at slip and marches off. His team now lead the leaders by 113, and have just three second-innings wickets intact. It’ll take something serious to save them now.

2.33pm BST

Slow going at Derby, where Guest is now 93 not out. But he’s lost Anuj Dal, clean bowled by Pattinson for 25, and is finding it hard to keep the scoreboard ticking over. The home side are now 273-6 responding to Botts’ 618-8.

2.32pm BST

Good news: we’ve play at Edgbaston, where Kent are now 203-4, responding to Warwickshire’s 225. Denly is 74 not out, Cox 41 not out.

2.25pm BST

At lunch, it looked like Essex might set Surrey something significant. Sadly for them, Kemar Roach wasn’t having it, and after being taken for consecutive fours by Critchley, he nails him on the knee and the umpire reckons it’s good enough. Essex are now 154-6 in their second dig, leading by 106; they’ll have to double that at least, and Lawrence, 43 not out, needs to do most of the work.

2.23pm BST

By the way, still no play at Edgbaston.

2.22pm BST

Hants are rolling! Abbott traps Tom Price leg before, for a duck, and it took Nick Cook almost 0.0004s to present the finger. At least brother Oli made 59 earlier, but Gloucs are still in deep, 276 behind at 181-8.

2.19pm BST

Agony for Ben Mike at Grace Road: he’s been caught by Neser off Salter for 91, so Leics are now 538-8. Surely a declaration is imminent? Leics, remember, are bottom of Division Two, the gap to Sussex in second-bottom 27 points.

2.17pm BST

Hants are giving themselves every chance of sorting Gloucs. Liam Dawson, with his fourth wicket, has nicked off Zafar Gohar for 2; Gloucs now trail by 277 with just three first-innings wickets intact, and are looking down the barrel of a follow-on.

2.13pm BST

At the Oval, Kemar Roach is brought on ... and he takes a wicket with his first ball, Walter driving him to Burns in the covers! He’s gone for 9, and at 140-5, Essex’s lead – now 92 – looks a lot less useful than it did at lunch. Dan Lawrence, 37 not out, will have to do something decent here, you’d reckon.

2.10pm BST

Suddenly, Northants’ lead of 184 - we’re back under way now, as it goes – looks nifty. If they can eke out another 40, they’ll fancy themselves.

2.08pm BST

News from Steven Pye, our roving reporter at Wantage Road.

2.06pm BST

Tom Wood free to play after six-month suspension

News from the ECB:

The National Anti-Doping Panel has imposed a six-month suspension on Derbyshire CCC cricketer Tom Wood after a hearing in June 2022. Mr Wood tested positive for a prohibited substance in September 2021. The substance – terbutaline – was contained in an asthma inhaler and Mr Wood did not have the relevant Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) in place before the positive test result. His subsequent application for a retroactive TUE was rejected by UKAD’s TUE Fairness Panel in December 2021. Mr Wood was provisionally suspended by the ECB and was formally charged with two anti-doping rule violations under the ECB Anti-Doping Rules. Mr Wood admitted the charges, and both the Panel and the ECB accepted that Mr Wood had no intention to breach the ECB Anti-Doping Rules. As the six-month suspension was backdated to January 2022, Mr Wood is now free to play cricket again.

2.04pm BST

We’re back away at Cheltenham...

2.03pm BST

I guess if we’re being kind, Lawes’ delivery kept a little low, but it was one fo those that is either monstered for four, or left.

2.02pm BST

It’s a bit grimy at the Oval and the umpires confer, presumably about whether or not to switch on the lights ... but excuse me while I interrupt myself! Nick Brown, who played nicely for 48, stretched for a wide one – it’s a really poor ball from Lawes – only to edge an attempted cut behind to Foakes! That ends a useful partnership of 65, and thanks to it, Essex are still in this match, 82 in front with six second-innings wickets intact at 130-4. Brown, though, will be catatonic with himself.

1.56pm BST

At Derby, a wicket. Hilton Cartwright has been bowled by James Pattinson for 14, and the hosts are now 246-5, trailing by 372. But Brooke Guest is approaching a hundred, currently 92 not out.

1.52pm BST

I’ve just remembered that as a kid aggravated by my parents’ unreasonable behaviour, I gave my pillow a few punches only to miss and clatter the bedside table. Cue flattened knuckles and a visit to A&E.

1.47pm BST

Salad cream, though, what delightful gear. So much tangier, tastier ad better than mayonnaise it’s barely acceptable even to compare the two.

1.46pm BST

On comms, they’re now talking silly injuries and recalling a goalie who controlled a falling jar of salad cream on his foot, cutting a tendon and not playing for time thereafter. it was Dave Beasant, when he was at Chelsea. Meantime, Essex are 124-3, leading by 76, and Surrey have a problem.

1.45pm BST

Oh mate. Ohhhhh maaaate! Lawrence has just turned Overton J around the corner for four. Irritated by a ball that was too straight at best, the bowler booted the ground in anger, causing himself some sort of knack. He seems fine, so we’re safe to laugh.

1.43pm BST

We’re away again – at the Oval, Taunton, Derby, Lord’s and Leicester.

1.32pm BST

Late lunch scores

Cheltenham: Hants 457, Glouc 169-6 (50.2 overs) Glouc trail by 288.

Northampton: Northants 235 and 75-7 (39.5 overs), Lancs 132. Northants lead by 178.

1.29pm BST

It’s all going on! At Northampton, Bailey’s slower one has done for Tom Taylor, out for 7. That’s four-fer for the bowler, and it looks a lot like sometime this afternoon, Lancashire will begin a nasty little chase. That’s a lot more than they’ll have hoped for when they were skittled for 132 yesterday.

1.27pm BST

I was about to write that, at Cheltenham, Hants had eased onto the gas ... except Ryan Higgins has just been bowled by Fuller for 11, in the final over of the morning. He’ll not want to see that one again, and though Gloucs scored 126 in the sesh, 288 behind and oinly four first-innings wickets intact is not a good look. They need 141 to save the follow-on.

1.23pm BST

Eeesh, during handover, it seems Kohler-Cadmore was dismissed, lbw b Renshaw for 100. Trailing by 194, Yorks have a problem, but with only a day and a half to go, Somerrset need to work quickly.

1.17pm BST

Meantime, at Wantage Road, Northants are being skittled! Bailey has taken his third wicket, bowling Lewis McManus for a duck. Northants, 73-6, lead title-chasing Lancashire by 176 – a not insignificant margin.

1.12pm BST

Two big wickets while I was doing that! At Cheltenham, Gubbins has taken a terrific catch around the corner, gambling that Price would try to sweep Organ. He did, so he did, ending a handy knock of 59. If Hants can maintain pressure, they might just get away with batting once here; they lead by 316, and Glouc have just five first-innings wickets intact.

1.09pm BST

Lunch scores!

Division One:





Cheltenham: Hants 457, Glouc 132-5 (45.1 overs), Glouc trail by 325, lunch to be taken late

Taunton: Somerset 424, Yorks 230-6 (77 overs), Yorks trail by 194

The Oval: Essex 271 and 118-3 (35 overs), Surrey 319, Essex lead by 70

Edgbaston: Kent 165 and 198-4 (63 overs), Warks 225, no play before lunch

Northampton: Northants 235 and 67-6 (35.3 overs), Lancs 132, Northants lead by 170, lunch to be taken late

Division Two



Derby: Notts 618-8d, Derbs 223-4 (73.5 overs), Nottsd lead by 395

Lord’: Sussex 523, Middlesex 182-4 (56 overs), Sussex lead by 341

Leicester: Leics 499-7 (126 overs)

12.52pm BST

Century for Kohler-Cadmore! It’s been slow progress for Yorkshire, but Tom Kohler-Cadmore has earned a patient century from 199 balls. The visitors holding steady at 227-5, now trailing Somerset by fewer than 200 runs. Now handing back to Daniel ...

12.43pm BST

Another one down at Northampton. Rob Keogh is out for six – another catch for sub George Lavelle, who is standing in behind the stumps. Northamptonshire 59-4, leading by 162.

After a largely serene morning in Cheltenham, Liam Dawson strikes twice in his first over – Miles Hammond and James Bracey the victims as Gloucestershire slip to 105-4.

12.23pm BST

Lancashire make a quick breakthrough , Tom Bailey getting rid of Luke Procter to leave Northants on 45-3 and wobbling. At the Oval, Dan Lawrence is digging Essex out of a similar hole, with the visitors edging to 84-3.

12.07pm BST

Daniel is just grabbing an early lunch so we’ll keep things ticking over in the meantime. At Grace Road, Leicestershire are up to 446-7 against Glamorgan, Ben Mike and Roman Walker making nice progress for the eighth wicket.

Ben Mike pulls a short ball for four. Photograph: John Mallett/ProSports/Rex/Shutterstock

11.59am BST

...where Tom Westley has been caught by Ben Foakes off the bowling of Tom Lawes for a useful 32. But useful 32s aren’t really what Essex need at this point, their lead a mere 18.

11.57am BST

We’re back under way at Northampton, but there’s been a development at the Oval....

11.50am BST

The covers are off at Wantage Road, so Northants and Lancs should soon be back with us, the former 38-2 in their second innings and leading by 141. Might the next hour be ... crucial ?

11.48am BST

Bah, Mulder’s vigil is over; he’s been bowled by Neser for 156, so Leics are now 427-7 against Glamorgan.

11.48am BST

And there’s been a wicket at Taunton too, which puts Yorkshire bang in trouble. Waite has gone for 21 and at 194-5, they trail Somerset by 230. That means a lot of responsibility for Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who’s 86 not out and has, so far, plundered eight fours and four sixes.

11.45am BST

Wicket at Lord’s where Currie has his second of the morning, Eskinazi caught behind for 11. Middx are now 129-2, trailing Sussex by 394.

11.44am BST

This Browne/Westley partnership is now nicely settled at the Oval – they’ve 20 and 29 respectively and their team have 61, so Essex now lead Surrey by 11 with eight second-innings wicket intact. They look good to set a decent fourth-innings chase.

11.35am BST

It’s been a slow start at Cheltenham, where title-chasing Hants have allowed Gloucs just 14 runs this morning. They trail by 400, but with Price 24 not out and Hammond 17 not out, have two set batters to see them out of trouble. Maybe.

11.32am BST

Slow going at both the Oval and County Ground , where Surrey and Lanky have put the screws on Essex and Northants respectively. Essex are now 40-2 – Westley has just edged over slip four four and is now 24 not out, his team 44-2 – while Northants are 38-2, leading by 141. However it’s just started raining and the players have departed – though hopefully not for long.

11.23am BST

At Grace Road, Swindles has been caught behind off Hogan for 52, but Wiaan Mulder is still there, 155 not out, and Leics are 399-6 against Glam.

11.19am BST

Talking of whom, I take some kind of pleasure every time I hear of Finn still at it. In my cricket-watching career, he’s high in my list of those who got away – which is a slightly strange thing to say about someone who played 36 Tests and took 125 wickets. But he had the potential, I think, to be a world-beater, but was never the same after the Graeme Smith bail-flicking incident.

11.17am BST

Wicket at Lord’s! Mark Stoneman – in Rocky, owner of one of sport’s worst nicknames – has been trapped in front by Bradley Currie for 47. Sam Robson – who, for my money, has been a little unlucky not to get another go at Test-match level – is still there, 50 not out, has just hit Steven Finn for four, and Middlesex are now 116-1.

11.12am BST

It’s raining in Birmingham, where Kent and Warwickshire look likely to deliver a positive result. Though Somerset and Gloucestershire are a little adrift behind them, neither are safe from relegation.

11.04am BST

Breakthrough at the County Ground! Will Young has to leave right now, pinned leg before by Tom Bailey. Northants are 29-2 and lead by 132; that’s just the start Lanky needed.

11.01am BST

And we’re away!

10.59am BST

Me me me me me me: in nearly 10 years liveblogging cricket for this organ, I’ve never done this version of it – until today. Riveting, I know. Anyhow, I’m sadly not at a ground, I’m sat at home, but if you’re out and about, do get in touch with any thoughts or happenings.

10.42am BST

Further housekeeping: as yesterday, there’ll be be slightly longer sessions at Northampton and Cheltenham both today and tomorrow to make up for time lost on day one.

10.28am BST

Tanya's roundup of yesterday's play

As the temperature dropped 10 degrees from the hell-fires of the first day, cricket breathed. Surrey showed just why they lead the First Division in a movie-like comeback led by Will Jacks at the Oval. Down and out at 112 for seven, Surrey could count on a lead of 48 by the time the innings closed as Jacks, unbeaten on 150, lived the dream – from tidy and careful, he let rip after passing his hundred, smashing 50 from 17 balls including six sixes. Browbeaten Essex then lost two wickets before the close.

The advantage continued to dodge this way and that at Edgbaston after Joe Denly (70no) and Jordan Cox (40no) put on an unbeaten 93 for the fifth wicket to inch Kent towards a 150-run lead. Earlier in the day Sam Hain had been last man out for 99 as Warwickshire pocketed a handy lead. Warwickshire’s Navdeep Saini grabbed five for 72 on debut, and Sam Billings seven catches. There was no run bonus for Zak Crawley.

Lancashire collapsed to 132 all out at Wantage Road after Jack White’s five for 14 zipped through the top order. In humid conditions, Northamptonshire’s White got the ball zinging, and Lancashire lost five for 27, halted only by a break for sandwiches.

Somerset found their form against Yorkshire – first reaching 424 – thanks to 77 from Lewis Gregory – before Jack Brooks wriggled out three of his old teammates. The visitors finished on 167 for four.

In Division Two, Sussex’s resident run-machine Cheteshwar Pujara notched up his third double century of the season to set Sussex up nicely at Lord’s.

Nottinghamshire continued to grind Derbyshire into the dry County Ground pitch, declaring at 618 for eight. Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett’s stand reached 402 – a club record for the second wicket – before Duckett edged on to his stumps for 241. Hameed got within four runs of his own double century before attempting an ambitious waft to the rope and being caught behind.

10.07am BST

Overnight scores

Division One:



Cheltenham: Hants 457, Glouc 43-2 (16 overs)

Taunton: Somerset 424, Yorks 167-4 (45 overs)

The Oval: Essex 271 and 19-2 (6 overs), Surrey 319

Edgbaston: Kent 165 and 198-4 (63 overs), Warks 225

Northampton: Northants 235 and 25-1 (12 overs), Lancs 132

Division Two



Derby: Notts 618-8d, Derbs 164-2 (56 overs)

Lord’: Sussex 523, Middlesex 103-0 (29 overs)

Leicester: Leics 387-5 (96 overs)

10.00am BST

Preamble

Morning everyone, and welcome to day three of our latest round of County championship matches.

The top three in Division One are all in action – Surrey are in a battle against Essex, Hampshire are dominating Gloucestershire, and Lancashire are under it at Northants.

At the top of Division Two, meanwhile, Notts are bossing Derby, and we’ll have all the latest from there along with everything else that’s going on.

Play: 11am BST

