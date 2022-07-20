ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Lake George Shooting Leads to Arrest

By Jeff McMahon
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A report of gunshots near Lake George Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded...

More Gunshots in South St. Cloud, One Person Wounded

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating another shooting incident in south St. Cloud. It's the third incident of gunshots in that area in the last two weeks. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of 11th Street South just before 11:00 Tuesday night. Police say the suspect or suspects had fled the area before officers arrived.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Isanti Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Guns from Shipments

MINNEAPOLIS -- An Isanti man has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly 200 guns from a St. Cloud company. According to court documents, beginning in August of 2021 law enforcement began receiving calls of gun thefts from shipments to Federal Firearms Licensee businesses. The carrier for the shipments was XPO Logistics which has facilities in St. Cloud and Fridley.
ISANTI, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Sign Up Now for National Night Out on August 2nd

ST. CLOUD -- The annual National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and now is the time to register your neighborhood block party for the event. St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says so far they've got about 40 neighborhoods signed up for a visit from a police officer. It is an opportunity to talk face-to-face about your concerns.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Great Places to Explore in MN Without Driving Far

There are many great places to visit in Minnesota without having to drive too far away from the St. Cloud area. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. Among the events and places to visit that Amy highlighted she talked about Clemens and Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud where the annual art fair is taking place starting today. The location also features a Sunday concert series called Music in the Gardens. The next show is this Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
A St. Cloud Based Non-Profit is Serving 57 Minnesota Counties

ConnectAbility of MN is a nonprofit that provides coordinated services for people with disabilities that are both physical and invisible as well as the low income elderly. ConnectAbility of MN used to be United Cerebral Palsy of Central Minnesota and has been around since 1954. A name change took place in September of 2020. ConnectAbility of Minnesota Executive Director Sheri Wegner and Community Investment Coordinator Kerry Sowada-Rowen joined me on WJON. Wegner says the name change took place to better reflect who they serve and where they serve. She says they've expanded their services to anyone with a disability and elderly seniors and now serve 57 Minnesota counties not just the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Stay in a Civil War Cabin Air BnB an Hour From St. Cloud

If you have ever wanted to experience the 1800s you have your chance with this cabin built during the Civil War. This cabin is super rustic, with no modern amenities. You will be completely off the grid and unplugged. But if your life has become so chaotic, or you want to show your kids what it used to be like before all of the technology that we have now, this is your chance to do that. If even for a weekend.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Atlas Needs A Home And Best Friend

Meet Atlas!! This beautiful boy came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility. Because of this, little is known of his past. He is a smart and curious boy! He is extremely treat-motivated and attentive. He already walks well on a leash and knows "sit" Atlas would love to learn more to earn "T-R-E-A-T-S" and praise. Ask us about GoodPup training!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Halo! Minnesota Woman Accomplishes This First In The US Navy

Meet Lt. Amanda Lee, F/A-18 Demonstration Pilot, was raised in Mounds View and went to college in Duluth. She also worked for UPS and decided that she wanted to join the Navy. She then graduated from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois in 2007 and then became an Aviation Electronics Technician, which led her to be selected for the Seaman to Admiral Commissioning Program.
MINNESOTA STATE
For Sale ‘Mansion’ With Private Lake Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud

The housing market is in a weird place right now, with interest rates going up, but that isn't stopping people from listing their homes for sale. One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
More Seasonal Temps Next Week, Still Dry

UNDATED -- A slight shift in the pattern next week could allow for more seasonable temperatures. Currently, models indicate a trend for near normal temperatures across southern Minnesota, with probabilities leaning toward below normal across central and northern Minnesota. Here in St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

