Monkeypox vaccine coming to SC soon as US demand grows. Here’s when and how to get a dose

South Carolina is set to get a fresh shipment of vaccine for monkeypox by the end of the week, state health officials say.

The state should receive 700 additional doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control wrote in a Wednesday email to The State. There are currently 823 total doses of JYNNEOS in South Carolina.

JYNNEOS and ACAM2000 are the only two licensed vaccines in the U.S. currently available for use against monkeypox, the CDC states. Vaccines for the virus are currently limited in the U.S., making distribution problematic as demand rises along with more cases.

As of Wednesday evening, six cases of monkeypox were reported in South Carolina.

Unlike for COVID-19, residents cannot simply make an appointment for a monkeypox vaccination.

“Nationally, there is a limited supply of the vaccine and it isn’t recommended for the general public at this time. The vaccine is available for identified contacts of infected individuals,” the DHEC email reads.

Currently, the DHEC is working to distribute the vaccine to men who have sex with men who were likely exposed to the virus in the recent past. While anyone can get monkeypox, so far men who have sex with men have accounted for the majority of U.S. cases, the DHEC states.

“We are opening vaccine clinics in the next two weeks across the state for those at highest risk of exposure. Details on these clinics will be announced in the coming days as they are finalized,” the email reads.

Monkeypox is similar to the virus that causes smallpox, but is less severe and rarely fatal, according to the CDC. The two vaccines approved to fight monkeypox were made to prevent smallpox infection.

Symptoms of monkeypox primarily present as a rash that looks like pimples or blisters, along with fever, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. Symptoms can last for two to four weeks.

The sooner an exposed person gets the vaccine, the better.

CDC recommends that the vaccine be given within four days from the date of exposure to prevent onset of the disease. If given between four and 14 days after the date of exposure, vaccination may reduce the symptoms of disease, but may not prevent the disease.

Monkeypox can be transmitted when a person comes into contact with an animal, human or materials contaminated with the virus.

According to the CDC, the virus can enter the body through:

Broken skin

Respiratory droplets

Mucous membranes, like the eyes, nose and mouth

A bite or scratch from an infected animal

Contact with bodily fluids

Contaminated clothing or linens

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

If you are concerned that you may have MPX or have had prolonged close contact with someone who has received a MPX diagnosis, the DHEC recommends you talk to your usual health care provider or if you do not have one, call your local health department or an Urgent Care.