The Best Hardwood Flooring Installation Companies of 2022

This home in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,543 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Inez Wade. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The master bedroom also enjoys dual exposure - with both city and river views - and features a richly appointed en-suite marble bathroom with a soaking tub, stall shower and heated floors, and two large walk-in closets. Interior architectural details and finishes include approximate 11-foot ceilings, solid oak wood flooring with herringbone pattern in the formal rooms, 2.5 marble bathrooms with Robert A.M. Stern custom-designed vanities and three large walk-in closets. This high floor mint southeast corner residence enjoys extraordinary light, with stunning city and Hudson and East River views. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Residents enjoy access to the Four Seasons Hotel amenities including private terraces, spa and salon facilities, a 75' swimming pool, attended parking garage, restaurant, bar and lounge, ballroom facilities, and meeting rooms, as well as a comprehensive suite of a la carte services. The 38th floor is devoted to private residential amenities including a fitness center and yoga studio, private dining room, conservatory and lounge with access to loggias, a Roto-designed playroom, and a screening room.
