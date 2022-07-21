ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Former Burnley captain Ben Mee agrees two-year deal with Brentford

By Will Unwin
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Ben Mee applauds Burnley’s fans in February. He spent 11 years at the club. Photograph: John Walton/PA

The former Burnley captain Ben Mee will join Brentford on a free transfer after agreeing a two-year deal. The 32-year-old defender rejected offers from two other Premier League clubs and interest from Major League Soccer.

Mee, who left Burnley at the end of his contract after 11 years with the club, will become Thomas Frank’s fourth signing of the summer. Brentford have brought in left-back Aaron Hickey, winger Keane Lewis-Potter and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha for their second season in the Premier League.

The arrival of Mee will provide a wealth of experience to a team that finished 13th last season, conceding 56 goals. Frank has been keen to bring in the centre-back because of fitness concerns over Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffer Ajer, who could miss the start of the season.

Mee missed the final stages of the season at Burnley through injury, becoming part of the caretaker backroom staff after the sacking of Sean Dyche.

