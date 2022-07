The receding waters of Nevada’s Lake Mead have revealed an unexpected surprise: a sunken World War II vessel. The Higgins boat, which was used for beach landings during the war, surfaced from 185 feet beneath the lake’s surface, according to the National Park Service. It’s among a number of things — including other boats and dead bodies — that have appeared in the lake since it started losing water due to high temperatures and drought conditions.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO