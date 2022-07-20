A really nice donation

Retired U. S. Navy Senior Chief Radioman Melvin Purvis Sr., age 87, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was a Canoe, Ala. native, and a resident of Virginia Beach, Va. In 1952 he joined the Navy, became a Radioman, served on five ships and five shore stations. As his career progressed he sent and received messages using systems which evolved from Morse code to Satellite Communication Systems. In addition to other medals, while working for the Defense Communications Agency he earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal. After retirement from the Navy, he joined Civil Service as a telecommunications manager at the Norfolk Naval Supply Center until his transfer to Commander-in-Chief U.S. Atlantic Fleet where he retired in 1996. His most memorable service at sea was aboard the National Emergency Command Post Afloat in USS Wright CC-2. It was fully equipped so top echelon commands could provide strategic direction to area or worldwide military operations should such officials have to vacate Washington. After retirement he enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing, surfing the internet and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ATMORE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO