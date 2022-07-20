ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

A really nice donation

By Atmore News
 3 days ago

Atmore First Assembly of God Church donated $2,500 to Atmore...

WALA-TV FOX10

Sweet Grown Alabama Day

The goal at the Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermen’s Market is to provide local fruits, vegetables, seafood, and non-certifiable agricultural products through direct marketing for the general public and commercial establishments in an enjoyable place. You can support farmers on Sweet Grown Alabama Day this Saturday, July 23, from 9am-2pm at the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermen’s Market. They encourage you to buy local and eat fresh. The market is open year round from 9am-2pm.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Out-of-town volunteers making repairs to homes in Crichton and Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This week, dozens of out-of-town volunteers have been working through the Atlanta-based non-profit Mission Serve to improve homes in Mobile's Crichton and Toulminville areas. The City of Mobile said it’s part of it’s Volunteer Painting program. The group has painted and made roof repairs on...
MOBILE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Honoring and Celebrating 40 Women Over 40

ALABAMA A — Focus, a non-partisan women’s organization based in Mobile, Alabama, is proud to announce the second annual 40/40 Awards to honor and celebrate 40 women over 40 who have made a mark professionally and impacted their community in a positive way. The 40/40 Awards seeks to...
MOBILE, AL
City
Atmore, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Obituaries, week of July 27, 2022

Retired U. S. Navy Senior Chief Radioman Melvin Purvis Sr., age 87, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was a Canoe, Ala. native, and a resident of Virginia Beach, Va. In 1952 he joined the Navy, became a Radioman, served on five ships and five shore stations. As his career progressed he sent and received messages using systems which evolved from Morse code to Satellite Communication Systems. In addition to other medals, while working for the Defense Communications Agency he earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal. After retirement from the Navy, he joined Civil Service as a telecommunications manager at the Norfolk Naval Supply Center until his transfer to Commander-in-Chief U.S. Atlantic Fleet where he retired in 1996. His most memorable service at sea was aboard the National Emergency Command Post Afloat in USS Wright CC-2. It was fully equipped so top echelon commands could provide strategic direction to area or worldwide military operations should such officials have to vacate Washington. After retirement he enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing, surfing the internet and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

2023 Miss Baldwin County, Miss Gulf Coast crowned

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Miss Baldwin County and Miss Gulf Coast were both crowned, along with their outstanding teens on Friday, July 15. This preliminary scholarship competition is part of the Miss Alabama program and the program intends to help young girls’ education by providing scholarships for college. The two winners will compete in the Miss Alabama competition.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

City of Mobile accepting applications for Y.E.S. Fall internship program

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is accepting applications for its upcoming Y.E.S. Fall Internship Program, which can help connect rising college juniors and seniors to local job opportunities. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration launched the Y.E.S. (Youth Empowered for Success) Initiative in 2016 in response to a...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

First Orange Beach Sea Turtle Nest Hatches

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The first Orange Beach Sea Turtle nest hatched last night around 11:30pm. The hatch was called in and volunteers showed up and found the baby sea turtles wandering around the beach and in the dunes. With the help of other beach goers they rounded the babies up and helped them to the water.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Flooding in Foley residents say they've been dealing with for years

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — People living off highway 12 in Foley saying: there are serious flooding issues in and around their neighborhood. One resident told us today the Meadow Run Estates neighborhood gets standing water up to 18 inches when we get heavy rain. “There’s definitely some drainage pipe...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered man: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, July 23 on...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
livelocalmagazines.com

Travel with Terri to Fairhope, Alabama

Southern Living Magazine lists Fairhope, Alabama as one of the South's Best Small Towns, and I have to agree. It's a charming coastal town that is located just south of Mobile on the eastern shore of the massive Mobile Bay. It has lots of flower-lined streets, lovely parks, walking trails, art galleries, boutiques, cafes, and excellent seafood that could not be any fresher. No matter if you are fishing, swimming, or just walking the Alabama Coastal Birding Trail, you will have a very impressive panoramic view of Mobile Bay. And it's especially breathtaking at sunset!
FAIRHOPE, AL
WEAR

Three in the Morning call in contest for the week of July 25

WEAR/THREE IN THE MORNING/ OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Law passed against 'back feeding' by generators following storms

Law enforcement can now ask homeowners to stop back feeding or face arrest and fine. Baldwin County, Ala. – (OBA) – There’s a new law going into effect this month affecting generators and how they are hooked up to your house after tropical events. But if your main supply is a drop cord through the door to run vital elements, you have no worries.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Toll company gets extension on deadline to create plan for new span

Craft says ALDOT expects expanded toll bridge to handle 40 percent of traffic coming to the island. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Baldwin County Bridge Company has received an extension on developing its plan on how it can attract and service 40 percent of the traffic going over the State Route 59 bridge in Gulf Shores.
GULF SHORES, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Tour Architect Pete J. Vallas’ Orange Beach Getaway

Opposite the towering condo blocks that line Perdido Beach Boulevard, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it neighborhood along Cotton Bayou, a house springs up like a dandelion from a small grove of spindly live oaks. Like all the houses in this neighborhood, it sits on a lot that was carefully drawn so as not to disturb the trees. Although the house was finished in 2017, it’s such a natural part of the landscape, it seems like it could have been here much longer.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG

The Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Fest headlines 5 Things To Do for the Weekend of July 22nd-25th, brought to you by Mountain Dew!

First up we have the Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest at Jones Park in Gulfport. Come on down to the Barksdale Pavilion this Saturday from 11am-7pm as we welcome a variety of live entertainers, more than 20 food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a DJ that will make you want to get up out of your seat and a popular MC that will keep the party going! Food trucks and entertainment? Now, that’s my jam!

