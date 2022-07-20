ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Inaugural women’s conference set

By Atmore News
 3 days ago

A Women’s Conference will be held next week at Emmanuel’s Faith Center. This inaugural conference will be directed by Evangelist Elouise Spruell. The theme is “Digging...

WKRG News 5

2023 Miss Baldwin County, Miss Gulf Coast crowned

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Miss Baldwin County and Miss Gulf Coast were both crowned, along with their outstanding teens on Friday, July 15. This preliminary scholarship competition is part of the Miss Alabama program and the program intends to help young girls’ education by providing scholarships for college. The two winners will compete in the Miss Alabama competition.
Obituaries, week of July 27, 2022

Retired U. S. Navy Senior Chief Radioman Melvin Purvis Sr., age 87, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was a Canoe, Ala. native, and a resident of Virginia Beach, Va. In 1952 he joined the Navy, became a Radioman, served on five ships and five shore stations. As his career progressed he sent and received messages using systems which evolved from Morse code to Satellite Communication Systems. In addition to other medals, while working for the Defense Communications Agency he earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal. After retirement from the Navy, he joined Civil Service as a telecommunications manager at the Norfolk Naval Supply Center until his transfer to Commander-in-Chief U.S. Atlantic Fleet where he retired in 1996. His most memorable service at sea was aboard the National Emergency Command Post Afloat in USS Wright CC-2. It was fully equipped so top echelon commands could provide strategic direction to area or worldwide military operations should such officials have to vacate Washington. After retirement he enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing, surfing the internet and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
City of Mobile accepting applications for Y.E.S. Fall internship program

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is accepting applications for its upcoming Y.E.S. Fall Internship Program, which can help connect rising college juniors and seniors to local job opportunities. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration launched the Y.E.S. (Youth Empowered for Success) Initiative in 2016 in response to a...
City
Atmore, AL
Local
Alabama Society
WALA-TV FOX10

WIC program to expand services

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) special supplemental nutrition program will once again offer services on Saturdays starting on Aug. 6. This had been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This clinic will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at our Keeler...
livelocalmagazines.com

Travel with Terri to Fairhope, Alabama

Southern Living Magazine lists Fairhope, Alabama as one of the South's Best Small Towns, and I have to agree. It's a charming coastal town that is located just south of Mobile on the eastern shore of the massive Mobile Bay. It has lots of flower-lined streets, lovely parks, walking trails, art galleries, boutiques, cafes, and excellent seafood that could not be any fresher. No matter if you are fishing, swimming, or just walking the Alabama Coastal Birding Trail, you will have a very impressive panoramic view of Mobile Bay. And it's especially breathtaking at sunset!
WKRG

The Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Fest headlines 5 Things To Do for the Weekend of July 22nd-25th, brought to you by Mountain Dew!

First up we have the Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest at Jones Park in Gulfport. Come on down to the Barksdale Pavilion this Saturday from 11am-7pm as we welcome a variety of live entertainers, more than 20 food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a DJ that will make you want to get up out of your seat and a popular MC that will keep the party going! Food trucks and entertainment? Now, that’s my jam!
Alabama NewsCenter

Support farmers on Sweet Grown Alabama Day July 23

Celebrate all the goodness of summertime fruit and vegetables – and the hard-working farmers who grow them – at Sweet Grown Alabama (SGA) Day on July 23. Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate is encouraging shoppers to visit their local farmers market and support local growers. It is a good idea, Pate noted, considering the supply-side issues the U.S. faces.
Society
Religion
AL.com

‘We cannot live like this’: Gulf Shores mayor renews call for new coastal bridge, urges grassroots support

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, in an impassioned speech Monday, renewed his call for a bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway and urged anyone affiliated with the Alabama Gulf Coast to support a grassroots effort to get the project moving forward.
WPMI

Out-of-town volunteers making repairs to homes in Crichton and Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This week, dozens of out-of-town volunteers have been working through the Atlanta-based non-profit Mission Serve to improve homes in Mobile's Crichton and Toulminville areas. The City of Mobile said it’s part of it’s Volunteer Painting program. The group has painted and made roof repairs on...
utv44.com

Alabama lawmakers approve new Mobile detox facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama lawmakers have approved a new detox facility in mobile. The certificate of need review board gave the green light during a meeting yesterday... It's a story we've been following for months. This means a facility will be built on Springhill Avenue. As we first...
WALA-TV FOX10

Theodore woman’s newborn lived 1 hour; now judge must decide punishment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York on Thursday heard emotional testimony from both sides of a case involving the death of a newborn baby but withheld making a decision about an appropriate sentence. Miranda Jane Smith pleaded guilty to chemical endangerment in May. On Thursday, she...
WALA-TV FOX10

Family to I-65 crash victim devastated after mother is killed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News spoke with the family of a woman who died in a wreck this week on I-65. Brittany Talbot of Jay, Florida, and Christopher Knighten of Atmore were both killed in that multi-vehicle crash that left several people injured. Talbot’s sister Mary Talbot says the...
utv44.com

Medical examiner arrested in TX faces complaint in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Grieving mother Suhwanda McCreary says she paid Dr. Adel Shaker thousands to perform a private autopsy in Mobile but claims he did not do one. McCreary says she's out nearly $15,000. Investigators say her son Justin McCreary died in a horrific crash in April 2019 when the Jeep he was driving went over the ramp on Dauphin Island Parkway, plunged onto the train tracks below, was hit by an oncoming train and burst into flames. Two other men also died, but one woman was able to pull herself out of the car and survived.
