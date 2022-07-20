ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Where's Marty? Checking out the Cordish Art Collection at Live! Casino & Hotel

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarty went out to Live! Casino & Hotel in...

www.cbsnews.com

ARTnews

X-Ray Reveals Hidden van Gogh Self-Portrait, Frick Will Stage Barkley L. Hendricks Show, and More: Morning Links for July 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HISTORY’S MYSTERIES, PART I. Yesterday brought news of researchers at a museum in Israel discovering three sketches by Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of a painting of a nude woman that he made in 1908. Now, experts at the National Galleries of Scotland have revealed that they X-rayed a Vincent Van Gogh portrait of a woman from its collection and found a self-portrait of the artist on its back, BBC News reports. The self-portrait is currently obscured by cardboard that was glued to the verso of the 1885 work. Staffers said that it...
VISUAL ART
SPY

Sonic Editions Brings Iconic, Previously Non-Purchasable Prints to Your Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. From person to person, home decorations can get a little bit specific. Some of us are into the mid-century modern look, while the barn-like aesthetic deeply enthralls others. Some might be minimalists, and others can’t get enough of more and more decor. One thing almost all home decorators can agree on, though? Just about all of us have framed photos hanging on our walls.
INTERIOR DESIGN
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
ARTnews

Frida Kahlo Musical Planned, MFA Boston Gets Massive Print Gift, and More: Morning Links for July 22, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSICAL MASTERPIECES. A glorious development for Frida Kahlo fans: The trailblazing Mexican painter will be the subject of a musical, the Associated Press reports. Composer Jaime Lozano is handling the music, and playwright Neena Beber is writing the lyrics. The Kahlo family–approved venture is from producer Valentina Berger and BTF Media, which was reported in May to be at work on a TV series based on the Surrealist legend. In other art-and-music-and-acting crossover news, Ocula reports that singer and actress Maya Hawke, of the TV show Stranger Things, has released a video for her song “Thérèse,” which responds to Balthus’s 1938...
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

The big picture: even tanning on Rockaway Beach, New York

Eric Reade’s Beach Lovers series celebrates the boldness and easy intimacy of lovers by the sea. No one likes a show off, but you can make exceptions on the beach. Playfulness is priced in. The photographer Erica Reade came across this couple’s head-in-the-sand strategy for even tanning on the Rockaway peninsula in the south of the New York borough of Queens in 2017. By then, Reade had been photographing couples on New York beaches for a couple of years.
LIFESTYLE
Person
Andy Warhol
UPI News

Skin becomes canvas at World Bodypainting Festival

July 21 (UPI) -- The World Bodypainting Festival begins Thursday in Klagenfurt, Austria, bringing together hundreds of body painting artists and enthusiasts from around the globe. The three-day festival, which has been held at the Goethepark in Klagenfurt since 2017, features multiple competitions, stage shows and over 40 live bands....
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

A Copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio Just Sold for $2.4 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A nearly 400-year-old collection of William Shakespeare’s plays sold just under $2.5 million at Sotheby’s auction in New York City on Thursday. The folio is one of 18 remaining copies left held by private collectors.  The folio contains a collection of 36 of the Bard’s most famous plays, with half unpublished manuscripts.  According to Sotheby’s, the copy was originally owned by a Scottish family who acquired it sometime in the 17th century and was most likely the only remaining copy with early Scottish provenance. The folio has experienced some wear and tear, with annotations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

New Book Documents Dana Lixenberg’s Use of Polaroid Photography

Dana Lixenberg has been documenting cultural icons and marginalized communities for over 30 years. Always approaching each subject with the human element in mind, the Dutch photographer distills celebrity and magnanimous events into qualities that we all can relate to. Between 1993 and 2010, Lixenberg used the versatile medium of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
#Travel Hotelresort#Art World#Casino
TheConversationAU

In Finucane & Smith's Future. Joy. Club. the joy is much more than the sum of its parts

Review: Future. Joy. Club., Finucane & Smith The theatre of the occasion starts with a selfie-seat at the foot of the staircase: floral garlands, red backcloth and a teal throne complete with hand-held mirror ball. We’re all posting on our socials even before we enter. Then it is up the stairs to the red carpet and a delightfully dinky ticket box – also draped in red – flanked by cast members and ushers who greet us like long lost friends and guide us to our tables in the dim, candlelit room. At one end, a beautiful proscenium arch stage has been...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Appreciation: For sculptor Claes Oldenburg, art was the soul of Pop

For more than a quarter-century, a Claes Oldenburg sculpture stood as a side-street landmark in West Hollywood. An enormous stainless-steel knife blade, 6 feet tall and 12 feet long, sliced down from the roof of a vernacular building on North Hilldale Avenue, jutting out toward the street. The shiny silver...
LOS ANGELES, CA

