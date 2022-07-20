Weather forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother hot, sweltering day outside today, and by tonight it might...

www.my9nj.com

Fox News

South, Midwest forecast to see more heat

More dangerous heat is forecast from the Midwest to the mid-South, and along the East Coast this weekend. Over 100 million people will be affected by the extreme temperatures, with humidity making it feel much worse. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the Midwest today and tomorrow. Large hail, damaging winds and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as extreme heat continues

Alerts: Red Alert for today and tomorrow for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow, some of which could be strong or even severe.Red Alerts have also been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to high heat and humidity.Advisories: Heat advisories in effect from 12 - 8 PM today and tomorrow across much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-105 degrees.Air quality alert in effect from 11 AM - 11 PM today across the city, nearby suburbs and Long Island.Forecast: Today will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible on Saturday

UNDATED -- Saturday is looking to have a good shot at seeing strong to severe storms, especially in eastern Minnesota to western Wisconsin by the late afternoon to early evening. All hazard types are on the table, but large hail and strong winds are considered the primary threats. New Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/15 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. With the exception of some patchy fog overnight, it will remain quiet tonight with temps falling into the 70s and 60s by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be a little more humid with some stray showers out there. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly sunny with about a 30% chance of showers/thunderstorms. Outside of that, it will be warm and sticky with highs in the 80s. As for Monday, it looks like our best chance of shower/thunderstorm activity with warm, muggy conditions still in place. Expect highs in the 80s. Then into the middle part of next week, things heat up again with the potential for another heat wave.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Heat advisory in effect all weekend

Welcome to day five of our heat wave! It'll be uncomfortably hot all weekend, but Sunday will definitely feel the worst.Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s.Like yesterday, dew points will mix out a bit later on, so heat indices will only be a few degrees higher. Still, it'll feel plenty humid. A late day storm can't be ruled out in the mountains far north and west. There will be some relief at the beaches, but still hot with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.Web Extra: Summer safety tips to beat the heatIt'll...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Cool Reads For Hot Weather: The 2022 Weather.com Summer Reading List

Note: If you buy something through these links, weather.com may get a small share of revenue from your purchase. The hottest time of the year for most of the country is now through mid-August, when both temperatures and the summertime doldrums soar. Books are a great escape. Whether you're lounging...
ENVIRONMENT

