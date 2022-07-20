ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Body camera video from standoff, fatal shooting at Minneapolis apartment building released

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman are announcing the release of body camera video in connection to a deadly police shooting in Minneapolis after an hours-long standoff last week. Watch via the news conference via the video player...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Majestii Newsom, 10, last seen July 21 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her foster home.Majestii Newson was last seen at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Her foster home is on the 1500 block of Queen Avenue North and she is familiar with the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North, police say.Majestii is four feet tall and approximately 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.Anyone who knows Majestii's location or sees her is encouraged to call 911 immediately.Individuals with information can also call 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips electronically by clicking here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with assault after standoff in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after police say he fired his gun during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.Abdulwahid Hassan Hedo was charged with two counts of first-degree assault in Hennepin County on Friday.The criminal complaint says officers were called to a home on Douglas Lane, where family members said Hedo was making threats to burn down the house. In the days before, family said he had made threats and caused property damage.While officers were at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and Hedo broke windows and caused property damage, the complaint says. Officer Hassan Robertson, who...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

BCA investigating officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting after a Brooklyn Park police officer exchanged gunfire with a man in a residential neighborhood. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers responded to a call Thursday around 3:40 p.m. about an unwanted man in...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
froggyweb.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
nbc16.com

Minneapolis neighborhood crowdfunding extra police patrols due to spike in crime

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (TND) — A neighborhood in Minnesota has decided to collectively crowdfund extra police patrols, citing an increase in crime leading to the need for additional security. Described as a "wealthier" neighborhood by the Minneapolis Post, Lowry Hill residents have begun a collaborative crowdfunded effort titled the "Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bringmethenews.com

Suspect in custody after reported shootout with Brooklyn Park police

Police in Brooklyn Park arrested a man Thursday afternoon after the suspect fired at police and officers returned gunfire, according to KSTP. Officers were called to a home in the 8200 block of Douglas Lane North around 3 p.m. to enforce an order for protection against the suspect, Brooklyn Park Police Interim Chief Mark Bruley told KSTP.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, July 11-18

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 11-18. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. July 12: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Shot 15 Times In Minneapolis, Man Shares Survival Story

This is an amazing story of survival. How anyone could survive being riddled with bullets, 15 to be exact, and live to tell about it, I don't know. A little over a year ago, Gabe Tauscher of Wisconsin was shot 15 times by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was in a relationship with, at the time. It was the 29th of May of 2021 when Tauscher came very close to being just another victim of an ex. Ironically the only one that died that day was the ex-boyfriend, who turned the gun on himself after a police chase,
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis on Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 28-year-old died at the hospital after being shot in Minneapolis Saturday. Minneapolis Police say they responded to a report of a person down near 21st Avenue North and Bryant Ave North around 3:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Body Cam#Police Shooting#Violent Crime#Kstp
fox9.com

Trinity Ottoson-Smith murder suspect indicted, bail raised to $2 million

(FOX 9) - A man charged with murdering a child as she played on her trampoline now faces new charges and a higher bail in connection with the deadly incident. D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 19, of Minneapolis has been charged by a Hennepin County Grand Jury with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of first-degree murder (with intent). Robinson was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder as a result of the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies days after Minneapolis shooting

A man shot in Minneapolis on Saturday died form his injuries Wednesday, police say. Minneapolis Police Department says the 28-year-old shooting victim died at North Memorial Medical Center, where he'd been taken after being found with life-threatening gunshot wounds at 3 p.m. Saturday. The shooting reportedly happened near 21st Avenue...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Man convicted in shooting death of man in road rage dispute

MINNEAPOLIS – A Chicago man has been convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges for the shooting death of a suburban Twin Cities man in what authorities called a road-rage case. A jury on Thursday found Jamal Smith guilty of three counts in the July 2021 death of...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS News

Jamal Smith found guilty on all 3 charges, including murder, in fatal Hwy 169 shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Boughton family's yearlong wait for justice is over, even if it required an additional 16 hours for jury deliberations. "This family has stayed in the light," a tearful Kristin Boughton, the widow of Jay Boughton, said after a jury delivered a verdict convicting Jamal Smith of Boughton's murder. "That has been our guiding force and factor. We've stayed out of anger and we've stayed in the light."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Adult driver, 3 juvenile suspects arrested following assault, pursuit in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Four people, including three juvenile suspects, are in custody following an alleged assault and subsequent police pursuit in Brooklyn Park Wednesday, according to police.Just after 3:30 p.m., police say officers responded to a business on the 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on the report of an assault. Police were told that two suspects physically assaulted a boy and left in a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene informed police of the suspect vehicle description and said the occupants had firearms. Ten minutes later, an officer spotted the vehicle on Brookdale Drive at Noble Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop and a pursuit began. At one point, the officer used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to successfully end the pursuit near the 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. The adult driver fled, but three juvenile suspects were arrested in the vehicle. The adult driver, who ran into the nearby neighborhood, was soon located and taken into custody. Three firearms were recovered from the vehicle, police said, and all occupants were arrested for weapon-related crimes. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy