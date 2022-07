Agnes Doyle and Marvina Irvine appealed to the Pocahontas County Commissioners at their July 19th meeting for them to write a letter to the WV State Legislature about gun noise and gun safety issues that Doyle and Irvine have been experiencing in the Brush Country Road area. Doyle issued a memorandum to the commissioners saying that this is her second request for the commission to do this, the first time was at the June 28th special commission meeting.

