Rural hospitals and prisons in Arkansas are slated to upgrade equipment used to communicate remotely with healthcare providers in and out of the state. The $738,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will go to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to purchase new long-distance learning equipment for 36 sites across the state. Additionally, UAMS will match roughly $110,000 in funding for the program.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO