FLINT, MI -- Residents still might get a $300 water credit but it’s not going to happen as quickly as Mayor Sheldon Neeley wanted. The City Council put off an initial vote on the $8.6-million proposal during a committee meeting on Wednesday, July 20, with some members saying the value of the credits would be fleeting and others suggesting it amounted to election-year politics by Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO