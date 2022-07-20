TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR ANTICIPATED TASTING TEXAS WINE + FOOD FESTIVAL

Just one hour from San Antonio and two hours from Austin, you'll find Kerrville, Texas, a charming small town spewing with history and Hill Country treasures. Situated along the Guadalupe River, Kerrville is perfect for those wanting to escape the big city for a quiet slice of paradise. Float down the river in a kayak or tube during warm months, or anchor yourself downtown for quaint shops, cafes, and plenty of nightlife. Whether you're looking for solitude, shopping, arts, or history, you'll find it in this Hill Country town. Here are our favorite things to do in Kerrville.

