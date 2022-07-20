ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR ANTICIPATED TASTING TEXAS WINE + FOOD FESTIVAL

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAmOG_0gnEJy3700
Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival, Oct. 27-30 in San Antonio, tickets and VIP packages are now on sale at TastingTexas.com

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival hosted by Culinaria and Visit San Antonio and flavored by the James Beard Foundation. October 27-30, San Antonio will host top culinary leaders from the U.S. and Mexico and showcase their talents at events ranging from tastings, intimate dinners, outdoor lunches, hands-on workshops, educational panels, and more. Festival attendees will be able to customize their gastronomic experience by choosing between all-inclusive festival packages or a-la-carte options starting from $100.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Collective: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, noon – 6:00 p.m., Travis Park
  • The festival’s flagship event located at Travis Park featuring over 100 chefs and restaurants, hundreds of beverage brands, a Texas Wine Garden, live fire activations, cooking demonstrations, educational seminars, and a mercantile market.
  • Southern Hospitality: Friday, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Pearl
  • A mashup of food and beverage celebrating the “Y’all Means All” culture of Texas. From biscuits and gravy to hearty enchiladas and, of course, top-shelf cocktails, in a walk-around tasting event granting guest all-access to a front row seat of hospitality the Texas way.
  • Celebrate Agave: Saturday, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Travis Park
  • Aged, sipped, neat, or mixed, this walk-around tasting event celebrates all things agave and the cuisines that embrace it.
  • Lunches and Dinners: Thursday – Saturday
  • Festivalgoers will have exclusive access to unique chef collaborations at dinner and lunch events held at varying locations across the city.
  • Seminars and Workshops: Thursday – Saturday
  • With a theme to satisfy every interest, attendees will be able to sign up for seminars and workshops across a range of topics, including hands-on, small-group activities – from crafting cocktails and smoking meat – to panel discussions on women in the beverage industry, and food and drink sampling.

TICKET PACKAGES

  • Super VIP – $1,025
  • Choice of one dinner on Thursday night plus Southern Hospitality, VIP Access to all three days of The Collective, Celebrate Agave, VIP Parties and VIP Only Seminars.
  • The Weekender – $600
  • General Admission to The Collective (all three days), Celebrate Agave and Southern Hospitality.
  • Just the Collective – $300
  • All three days of The Collective. Enjoy this all-inclusive and immersive experience. All food and beverage are included. You’ll only need one ticket to enjoy it all.

To buy tickets and access the full schedule, chef and beverage lineup, hotel partners, travel hosts, and more, visit TastingTexas.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tickets-now-on-sale-for-anticipated-tasting-texas-wine--food-festival-301590549.html

SOURCE VISIT SAN ANTONIO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flicksandfood.com

This Bourbon Slush Distillery Family Recipe is a Way to Stay Cool

This Bourbon Slush Drink from Maverick Whiskey is Made with a Tried and True Distillery Family Recipe!. This bourbon slush beverage is made by San Antonio-based Maverick Whiskey Distiller. Owners, Dr. Kenneth and Dr. Amy Maverick, are excited to share their family drink recipe for crafting a Maverick Whiskey Bourbon Slush at home — just in time to beat the summer heat. Maverick Whiskey products are accessible as distributed by Republic National Distribution Company throughout Texas, and the distillery ships to 41 states across the U.S.A.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Society
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio Current

Breastaurant chain Twin Peaks set to bring its 'scenic views' to far Northeast San Antonio

Dallas-based “breastaurant” chain Twin Peaks will bring its sports bar vibes to far Northeast San Antonio next month, posting up near the city’s only IKEA store. The new location — at 3050 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy. — will open August 22, bringing more than 150 jobs to the area. It will offer more than 65 flat screen TVs, a fire pit and patio alongside the draft beer and bar food that’s made the chain famous.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio soul food staple Mr. & Mrs. G's Home Cooking closing

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Restaurant Association estimates that the state lost 9,000 to 10,000 restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another hometown favorite in San Antonio is closing down. “Oh, I was a little girl when he taught me how to cook,” Vicky Adams, vice president...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

6 indoor water parks you can visit in Texas to beat the heat

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat doesn’t appear to be going anywhere with more forecasted 100-degree days in our future. Luckily, Texas has several indoor water parks where you can escape the scorching sun. There are tons of lakes and rivers you can visit in our area but...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Wine#Cooking#Local Life#Localevent#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info
San Antonio Current

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio

Texas has plenty of beautiful destinations that are worth a road trip — beaches, winding rivers and scenic camping spots, for example. But, every so often, you want to experience something on the kookier side. A hallmark of classic Americana is the kitschy roadside attraction, and there's a bounty...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Daily South

Have Fun in Kerrville, Texas—A Hill Country Favorite

Just one hour from San Antonio and two hours from Austin, you'll find Kerrville, Texas, a charming small town spewing with history and Hill Country treasures. Situated along the Guadalupe River, Kerrville is perfect for those wanting to escape the big city for a quiet slice of paradise. Float down the river in a kayak or tube during warm months, or anchor yourself downtown for quaint shops, cafes, and plenty of nightlife. Whether you're looking for solitude, shopping, arts, or history, you'll find it in this Hill Country town. Here are our favorite things to do in Kerrville.
KERRVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sanantoniothingstodo.com

The Mysterious Circus at Traders Village

The Mysterious Circus is coming to San Antonio this weekend! Check out this live, entertaining performance with world-class performances. From the Globe of Death to flying acrobatics, you are sure to enjoy the show. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed

The dogs and cats of San Antonio need your help. San Antonio Pets Alive! and Animal Care Shelters are issuing pleas for dogs and cats to be adopted. But, sadly, every day, they post a list of animals that are to be euthanized, and due to the growing number on the list, they are issuing a 'code red.' A code red is when they have more than 25 animals on the list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

The next several days are looking promising thanks to live concerts, a birthday bash, and a rootin’ tootin’ celebration of all things cowboy. Indulge in debauchery at Hotel Havana in honor of Ernest Hemingway’s birthday, or giddy up to the Briscoe’s annual National Day of the Cowboy festivities. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mural captures essence of slain Uvalde teacher, unites mourners

SAN ANTONIO — Sandra Gonzalez did everything to capture Eva Mireles’ essence on her mural. Mireles was one of the two teachers who lost her life at the Robb Elementary School shooting. It was difficult for Gonzalez at times because she, like Mireles, is a teacher. Gonzalez teaches...
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy