ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

This ‘unique’ South Carolina home looks like it’s expanding into a bubble. Take a look

By TJ Macias
The State
The State
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7wIy_0gnEDwvZ00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

Well, this is a new sight for sore eyes.

A uniquely shaped house on the shore of Lake Bowen in Inman, South Carolina, has landed on the real estate market for $650,000. But there is a pretty big catch:

It appears to be unfinished inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RP46T_0gnEDwvZ00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

“This is for sure a contractor or handy man’s dream,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Majority of building materials on site to complete remodel. Home is being sold as-is where-is. There is 73 ft of water frontage, a dock in place and a patio down by the water near the dock.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkmkw_0gnEDwvZ00
Dock Screen grab from Zillow

But what is drawing attention is the shape, which almost appears like it’s expanding into a bubble. It’s the form that attracted fans on the popular social media real estate page Zillow Gone Wild, where there wasn’t a shortage of jokes.

“Someone saw a water balloon hit the ground. The second before it bursts, They think ‘YES!! The perfect shape for a house!’” one person said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0gNt_0gnEDwvZ00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“That house looks like me after eating an entire burrito from Chipotle,” another joked.

“The house is actually normal, it’s just very small and the realtor used that wide-angled lens to give it a more spacious feel in the listing,” someone commented.

“Super creative monolithic dome. I *will* have a dome home someday,” one person said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfBs7_0gnEDwvZ00
Staircase Screen grab from Zillow

“It looks like a stuffed shirt about to pop its buttons off,” another observed.

“I’m pretty certain it’s an Airbnb that eats people,” someone commented.

“Before quarantine, it was just a regular house…” one person joked.

“This house went on the Wonka Factory tour,” another said.

“It looks like something from Harry Potter,” someone said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vp2hq_0gnEDwvZ00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

“It looks like a cartoon house that they are pumping air into right before it explodes,” one person commented.

“Well great. Now I want a Chonky house…” another joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vssmq_0gnEDwvZ00
View Screen grab from Zillow

“The bloat house (instead of boathouse) on the lake,” someone said. “Actually, I like the creative uniqueness of it.”

“This is what happens to a normal house after the first year of marriage…” one person said.

Inman is about 25 miles northeast of Greenville.

Comments / 2

Related
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in America

Take a look at the SC town that many consider to be the best small town in America.Cliffs Living website. For many years now, there has been an ongoing debate about the best small towns in America. According to "Town & Country" magazine, a few towns in the running are Damariscotta, Maine, Galena, Illinois, Pella, Iowa, Welch, West Virginia, and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina#Airbnb#Uniqueness#Billionaires#Housing List#Real Estate#Zillow Com
luxury-houses.net

Discretely Sited with Coveted Mountain Views, This Grand Manor in Fairview Asks for $7,950,000

The Manor in Fairview is a modern sanctuary for those seeking the luxury, private mountain lifestyle, now available for sale. This home located at 5 Wild Wind Trl, Fairview, North Carolina; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,040 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828.279.3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Fairview.
FAIRVIEW, NC
WRAL News

Real-life 'Rainbow Bridge' hidden in enchanted mountain wonderland in NC

Lake Lure, N.C. — The 'Rainbow Bridge' is a familiar poem given to many misty-eyed pet owners on the day they say goodbye to their beloved, furry family member. The poem promises grieving pet owners that their lost pet has gone to the Rainbow Bridge, where the pet will run and play in grassy meadows and hills, restored to health and youth. It's here at the Rainbow Bridge where beloved pets will wait for us until we find them again.
LIFESTYLE
WSOC Charlotte

‘Major’ drug operation in Rock Hill shows local fentanyl problem

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Federal investigators said they have uncovered a major drug operation with drugs such as fentanyl flying into Rock Hill and Charlotte. Investigators told Channel 9 that Archie Arsenio Caldwell of Rock Hill has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. He was a part of the operation with other suspects, according to investigators. Detectives say those in the operation ordered fentanyl from California used it to make fentanyl-laced pills. The pills were sold in Rock Hill, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and in Atlanta.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman accused of operating Upstate stores without a license

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested a woman for two counts of operating a business without a retail license in the Upstate. The SCDOR said Natalia Sokil, 46, is the owner and operator of ESF Management. She was doing business as European Market LLC. Sokil was charged and arrested […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Overnight fire destroys home in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A home was destroyed in an overnight fire in Anderson. The Anderson Fire Department said firefighters were alerted about a structure fire on North Street shortly after 3 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders found the front of the residence well involved in the fire and flames extending toward the attic. […]
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead after SUV hits ditch, tree in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday, hours after they were injured in a Spartanburg County crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Parris Bridge road just after midnight Wednesday morning. Troopers said an SUV was headed southbound on Parris Bridge Road when it...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies responding to stabbing at Family Dollar in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a stabbing at a store in Greenville, according to dispatch. Dispatch say the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Family Dollar located at 1506 Easley Bridge Road. Witnesses say law enforcement has parts of Easley Bridge...
GREENVILLE, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
472
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy