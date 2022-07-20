ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MO

Montgomery County Fair Little Mr. and Miss contest

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery County Fair Little Mr. and Miss contest was held in the evening of...

Gerry Marteen

Gerry Onelia Marteen was the fourth of eight children born to the union of George “Gene” Eugene Marteen and Addie Mae Graves Marteen on August 13, 1955 in Montgomery City. Gerry graduated from Montgomery County R-II High School in 1973. In 1975, he joined the United States Navy, where he was enlisted for over a year before being honorably discharged.
MONTGOMERY CITY, MO
John Brandenburg

John William Brandenburg, 74, of Montgomery City, died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. John William Brandenburg was born on October 23, 1947 in Mexico (Audrain County) to Willard Lee Brandenburg and Mildred M. Gruber Brandenburg. He graduated from Montgomery County R-II High School in 1965.
MONTGOMERY CITY, MO
Martena McGee

Sharon “Martena” McGee of High Hill passed away on July 21, 2022 at the age of 69. She was the beloved wife of Robert “Bob” McGee of High Hill. Martena is survived by her husband; two sons, Mickey (Jaymie) McGee and Brian McGee, both of Warrenton; brother, Harold (Fran) Chandler of High Hill; sister-in-law, Lola Chandler of Warrenton; six nieces and nephews, Sheryl Freeman, Sheila (Reuben) Lowe, Karl Chandler, Shaun (Jenny) Chandler, Kelly (Larry) Pruitt and Kyle (Erin) Chandler; and four grandchildren, Trenton, Nate, Caydence and Riley. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oliver R. and Myrtle (Lemasters) Chandler; brother, Larry Chandler; and nephew, Kevin Chandler.
HIGH HILL, MO

