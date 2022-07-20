Montgomery County Fair Little Mr. and Miss contest

Sharon “Martena” McGee of High Hill passed away on July 21, 2022 at the age of 69. She was the beloved wife of Robert “Bob” McGee of High Hill. Martena is survived by her husband; two sons, Mickey (Jaymie) McGee and Brian McGee, both of Warrenton; brother, Harold (Fran) Chandler of High Hill; sister-in-law, Lola Chandler of Warrenton; six nieces and nephews, Sheryl Freeman, Sheila (Reuben) Lowe, Karl Chandler, Shaun (Jenny) Chandler, Kelly (Larry) Pruitt and Kyle (Erin) Chandler; and four grandchildren, Trenton, Nate, Caydence and Riley. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oliver R. and Myrtle (Lemasters) Chandler; brother, Larry Chandler; and nephew, Kevin Chandler.

HIGH HILL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO