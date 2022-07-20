Very Old Dukoff LD 8 Metal Tenor Mouthpiece Miami Florida

MIAMI - The largest bookbag distribution in South Florida held Friday to help families ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The bookbag distribution comes at a much-needed time, according to Deloitte's 2022 Back-to-school survey, the average parent will spend about $661 on each child school shopping this year, which is up 8% from last year. "Times are rough and people don't have it like they normally do, and things are getting sky high," said Kameron Pope, who works with the Children Home Society of Florida. He stopped by the distribution site at 8751 NW 99th Street in Medley...

