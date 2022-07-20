Very Old Dukoff LD 8 Metal Tenor Mouthpiece Miami Florida

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Festival-goers flock to Miami Gardens for star-studded Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDENS – It's a star-studded weekend in Miami Gardens as Rolling Loud kicks off at Hardrock Stadium.  The music festival will bring thousands of people to the city of Miami Gardens.  "I like the energy; I like the crowd," said Rasheed Billy, who's going to the festival for the second time.Artists like Future, Kid Cudi and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage starting Friday night.  A man we spoke with said the lineup is the reason he's going back again this year."Nice weekend, good music and good weather, hopefully," said Jordan Berry.The city of Miami Gardens saying the concert...
Click10.com

Rolling Loud hip-hop festival kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Rolling Loud kicked off on Friday afternoon in Miami Gardens with a long lineup that includes Kid Cudi, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby. The organizers of the international hip-hop music festival set up a network of stages at the...
communitynewspapers.com

MIAMI SPICE RESTAURANT MONTHS RETURNS WITH EXCLUSIVE THREE-COURSE MENUS FROM GREATER MIAMI AND MIAMI BEACH’S TOP EATERIES

From traditional favorites to MICHELIN-recognized restaurants, savor a mouthful of diverse flavors from the tastiest cuisines around the world from August 1 to September 30. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) today announces the return of the highly anticipated Miami Spice Restaurant Months program which runs from August 1 to September 30. Miami Spice showcases the very best of Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s diverse cuisine and invites locals and visitors to enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for $28 for lunch/brunch and, new this year, the option of $45 or $60 for dinner. For more information and to explore specific menus, please visit MiamiTemptations.com.
treasurecoast.com

Miami Duo meet K9 Nero and his handler after stealing a boat!

CATCH OF THE WEEK – MIAMI DUO FINDS THEMSELVES TAKING THE #WRONGEXIT AND GETTING A PERSONAL MEET AND GREET WITH K9 NERO. As you know our K-9 Unit has been busy this summer hosting meet and greets with various summer camps and showing off their skills to our youth! Last night, K9 Nero was able to provide a personal meet and greet for a #wrongexit thief out of Miami.
bocamag.com

A Coral Springs Car Wash Makes Business History

Rising Tide Car Wash’s new Coral Springs outpost has made history as the first ever business staffed entirely by neurodivergent employees. Founded by father and son duo John and Tom D’Eri with the mission of bringing adults on the autism spectrum into the workplace, Rising Tide is now one of the largest employers of autistic individuals in the country. Their three locations across Broward County employ more than 100 people with autism, but the vast enterprise began much smaller, with John’s son and Tom’s brother, Andrew.
CBS Miami

Taste of the Town: Rosie's transcends from pop-up food truck to one of Miami's newest outdoor restaurants

MIAMI - Rosie's: The Backyard is a new outdoor restaurant in Miami's Little River area, that started as a pop-up food truck in 2020.It is the third location for the family-owned eatery which was born at their copper door B&B in Overtown.Rosie's serves brunch all day, and who can argue with the concept.CBS4's Lisa Petrillo sat down with Rosie's co-owner Jamila Ross to discuss more.It's dining under the breezy Banyan tree at Rosie's: The Backyard in Miami's Little River area, a space newly created by Chef Akino west and his wife Jamila.It is truly in the backyard of a historic...
Click10.com

Woman shot dead in downtown Miami overnight

MIAMI – A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Saturday in downtown Miami, police said. According to a Miami police spokesperson, units responded to the area of Southeast First Avenue and First Street at around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting and found a woman in her 20s wounded.
NewsRadio WFLA

South Florida church vandalized with messages of hate

Fort Lauderdale, FL - A South Florida church was vandalized with messages of hate this week. Representatives from Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale say the church was vandalized with posters of conspiracy theories about pedophilia, child trafficking, mask wearing and COVID-19. Fort Lauderdale police are investigating. Sources close to the...
Click10.com

Argument leads to 3 women shot in southwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An argument escalated into a triple shooting in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade County Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the 23000 block of Southwest 112th Court at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, Miami-Dade police said. Police discovered two...
CBS Miami

Thousands of bookbags distributed to famlies ahead of new school year

MIAMI - The largest bookbag distribution in South Florida held Friday to help families ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The bookbag distribution comes at a much-needed time, according to Deloitte's 2022 Back-to-school survey, the average parent will spend about $661 on each child school shopping this year, which is up 8% from last year. "Times are rough and people don't have it like they normally do, and things are getting sky high," said Kameron Pope, who works with the Children Home Society of Florida. He stopped by the distribution site at 8751 NW 99th Street in Medley...
californiaexaminer.net

Luther Campbell Net Worth 2022: Hidden Facts You Need To Know

On December 22nd, 1960, in Miami, Florida, a boy named Luther Roderick Campbell was born. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired Luther’s name, and he was reared by a Jamaican and a Bahamian family with four other children. Every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Campbell was compelled by his mother to leave the house regardless of whether or not he worked.
Broward New Times

Hollywood Charmer Sasa Café Italiano Will Close to Make Way for Apartments

Salvatore "Sasa" Savarese is what's known as a Renaissance man. Born in Meta di Sorrento on the Gulf of Naples, "Sasa," as he's known by his friends and family, spent decades racking up experiences around the world, cooking and painting. Sasa opened restaurants in Venezuela and Italy, finally winding up in South Florida with his wife, Loiris.
communitynewspapers.com

Black Lion President Purchases Ritz Carlton Penthouse

Real Estate investment and development mogul Robert Rivani of Black Lion just purchased a penthouse unit at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Miami Beach. 4701 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach LPH02 sold for $7.5 million. Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman represented Rivani in the transaction. He plans to use the unit...
iHeartRadio

Trina's 17-Year-Old Niece Fatally Shot In Miami

Miami native Trina is grieving the loss of another family member after her 17-year-old niece was reportedly shot and killed in her hometown. According to a report WSVN 7 News aired on Wednesday, July 20, the body of the rapper's niece, who was known as "Suga" by family and friends, was found in the the area of Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in Liberty City. The medical examiner and Miami Fire Rescue declared the young woman dead on the scene after they discovered a fatal gunshot wound. Family members are in the process of figuring out why she was in that area since she did not live there.
