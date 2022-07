FORT WORTH, TX (JULY 2022) – This past April Leon Bridges & Gary Patterson introduced THE BIG GOOD to the North Texas community in a BIG way. The gentlemen’s joint fundraising effort, that launched in 2020, hosted their inaugural event in the Fort Worth Stockyards, welcoming a host of community leaders, athletes, philanthropists, and creatives from all over North Texas. This year’s BIG GOOD laid the groundwork for what will become a signature yearly event in Fort Worth, which raised over $1 million from their 2022 efforts alone.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO