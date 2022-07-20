United States Department of Agriculture Restricts PACA Violators in Florida, New York, and Texas From Operating in the Produce Industry
WASHINGTON, DC - Recently, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) imposed sanctions on four produce businesses based out of Florida, New York, and Texas, for allegedly failing to meet contractual obligations to the sellers of produce they purchased. Additionally, the businesses failed to pay reparation awards totaling $182,767 issued under...www.andnowuknow.com
