Texas State

United States Department of Agriculture Restricts PACA Violators in Florida, New York, and Texas From Operating in the Produce Industry

By Lilian Diep
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC - Recently, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) imposed sanctions on four produce businesses based out of Florida, New York, and Texas, for allegedly failing to meet contractual obligations to the sellers of produce they purchased. Additionally, the businesses failed to pay reparation awards totaling $182,767 issued under...

Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS

