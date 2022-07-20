ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners on preseason award watch lists

By Joey Helmer
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. — The beginning of the Brent Venables era draws nearer and nearer by the day, as Big 12 Media Days has come and gone and now all the preseason award watch lists are being unveiled. There will be plenty of Crimson and Cream recognition, of course, with time winding...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSooners

2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: RB Tawee Walker

Part 1 of a series exploring Oklahoma’s potential breakout players in 2022:. Was Tawee Walker a spring game workhorse? Or does Oklahoma’s junior college running back have staying power into the fall?. Walker joined the Sooners for the spring semester and finished the Red/White Game with 13 carries...
NORMAN, OK
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football: Power Five projections for 2022

My projections for the Power Five conference races in 2022. Championship: Clemson (11-2) over Miami (10-3) *I’ll include Notre Dame here. I put the Fighting Irish at 9-3 when all is said and done. *Clemson seems likely to hit a malaise in the near future with the brain drain...
OKLAHOMA STATE
thefootballbrainiacs.com

100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #44 Kelvin Gilliam

Kelvin Gilliam, out of Virginia, was offered by the Sooners in February of 2020, roughly a year before signing day 2021. TFB’s own Super K stopped by to see him at the time, commenting that Gilliam had been communicating with the entire staff. After a virtual visit in May, OU was in a good spot. Gilliam silently committed in July, followed by a public commitment in August.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Tennessee State
Norman, OK
Football
City
Orlando, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
State
Texas State
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Oklahoma connection

WASHINGTON – One can never have enough Sooners. That must be the thinking of the Nationals, who earlier this week selected another player from the baseball program at the University of Oklahoma. Taken in the second round was lefty pitcher Jake Bennett, who was the Friday starter for the...
WASHINGTON, DC
KOCO

Midwest City golf course gets $5M facelift

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A $5 million investment renovation at a Midwest City golf course is now complete. Voters said yes to these improvements back in 2018. And, on Friday, Oklahoma State Head Football Coach Mike Gundy helped cut the ribbon. The project has been in the works since...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
ozarkradionews.com

Another BasketBRAWL: Referee KNOCKS OUT Man

A referee knocked out a father during a brawl at an Oklahoma school basketball game after a coach was hit with a foul for stepping onto the court. Videos from inside the Score OKC sports center in Edmond show the moment the coach walks onto the court after the ref’s call and headbutts the official, who immediately swings at the man.
EDMOND, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
kosu.org

Panasonic chooses Kansas, Oklahoma County DA race, Epic Charter School and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a deal with Panasonic falling through after the electronics company picked Kansas to build a new manufacturing plant and what will now happen to the nearly $700M set aside to entice the business to come to the Sooner State.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

It’s all in the numbers

With rainfall at a premium, the best option to keep a yard green starts with a water hose. Because Yukon receives water from Oklahoma City in addition to its well water, it operates under Oklahoma City regulations – which call for even and odd numbered watering based on the last digit of a resident’s address.
YUKON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Crimson And Cream#Ucf#Red White Sprin
CBS DFW

Police: 2 men arrested, charged with murder of former OU football player

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men were arrested earlier this month for the murder of former University of Oklahoma football player Du'Vonta Lampkin, according to an arrest warrant. On July 8, 22-year-old Antwan Franklin and 24-year-old Erick Garcia were booked into the Dallas County jail where they both face a capital murder charge and a combined bail amount of $1.25 million.At approximately 10:10 p.m. May 5, Dallas police responded to a a call at 500 S. Ervay St. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Lampkin dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His black and white designer backpack, cell phone, and wallet were all missing, police said.Detectives shortly discovered that the location was an Airbnb that was being rented by a friend for Lampkin to stay at while he waited to move into a new apartment. He was due to check out of the apartment the next day.According to the arrest warrant, a detective obtained Instagram records for Franklin and found he suggested robbing Lampkin to Garcia because "he has a lot of money on him" and is "friendly" and has "no gun."
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
News On 6

Rose Creek Plaza Breaks Ground In NW OKC

Oklahoma City leaders are breaking ground on a new upscale mixed-use development. The Rose Creek Plaza will be located at the corner of Northwest 164th and May. It will house more than 220,000 square feet of retail space. A new Homeland store is the first confirmed store opening in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Officials May Be Forced To Close Boat Ramps At Lake Stanley Draper Due To Water Levels

The City of Oklahoma City said all of the lake levels are in good shape, except for one. Lake Stanley Draper is just about a foot away from some serious restrictions. “This hot weather, we're drawing out as much as we're pulling in from the southeast and the evaporation is causing the lake to drop a couple of inches a day,” Chris Browning, OKC Water Trust General Manager said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

41K+
Followers
353K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy