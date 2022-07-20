ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Have Pizza With Police Next Wednesday in Manchester

By Your News
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
MANCHESTER TWP, NJ – On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, we will be having our first...

midjersey.news

July 22, 2022

TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Police reported that on Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 12:25 a.m., police and EMS units were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive. The initial investigation revealed Tina Dung, 21 of Maryland, was stopped...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
One Shot Saturday Morning in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Gunfire continues to plague Atlantic City as another young male was shot Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Central Avenue. According to police, at 2:40 AM, patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of Central Avenue for a report of someone shot. “Responding officers...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Four Dead in Fiery Newark Car Crash

NEWARK, NJ – Four people were killed in a fiery car crash involving a tractor-trailer in Newark near Evergreen Avenue early Saturday morning. The crash involved two vehicles and a tractor-trailer, all of the vehicles caught fire and the victims were trapped inside them. One other victim is being treated for injuries at a local hospital.
NEWARK, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester Township, NJ
Suspects Sought in String of Burglaries in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA (POLICE BLOTTER) – Philadelphia Police Department Northeast Detective Division is attempting to identify the individuals responsible for these burglaries. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, between 2:30am – 4:00am on the 29XX Gilham St, 31XX Unruh Ave, 32XX Magee Ave. The suspects in this video entered multiple occupied homes through the front window of the homes. The suspects stole various items from the homes including keys to vehicles which the suspects used to flee westbound on the 29XX block of Gilham St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Elderly man reported missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – An elderly man missing from Philadelphia since late June has been officially declared missing and police issued a silver alert today. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance to locate Missing Person Manuel Rodriguez. Manuel was last seen on Tuesday June 26, 2022, at his residence on the 39xx block of N 7th St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Car Burglary Thwarted by Homeowner in Holmdel

HOLMDEL, NJ – A homeowner was alerted when thieves tried to break into their vehicle. Police in Holmdel said, “Attempted home burglary in a neighborhood off Everett Road near 520, around 0500 hours this morning.”. The department reported the subjects were unsuccessful because the home was secured properly....
HOLMDEL, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: WOMAN DIES AND LEAVES THREE CATS ORPHANS

One of our followers reached out to us this morning with a desperate plea after just losing her mom suddenly and unexpectedly, and I told her we would share her story in hopes of helping put these three furbabies in a stable environment again. They were living in a house with their deceased human mom’s body for approximately a week and have now been torn from the only home they knew. Here is the story the owners daughter shared with us:
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Bayonne Man Guilty in 2020 Shooting Death

BAYONNE, NJ – According to a guilty plea in Hudson County Court today, on Bernard Wilson, 29, of Bayonne, pleaded guilty for his role in the 2020 shooting death of Abimael Fuentes, 38, of Jersey City, on Brinkerhoff Street. “Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Manslaughter in...
BAYONNE, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

There was a fully involved working fire on the 400 block of New York Ave earlier this afternoon. There has not been an update on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Rate:. PreviousJACKSON: SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE CLOSED. NextTOMS RIVER: POLICE RELEASE DETAILS OF FATAL...
BRICK, NJ
Freehold Man Found Guilty for Illicit Photos of Childen

FREEHOLD – A 74-year-old man has been found guilty by a jury in Monmouth County for the possession of illicit photos of children in connection with a 2017 arrest. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, James Simmons, 74, of Freehold Township, was convicted on Wednesday, July 20 of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Job Seeker Steals From 5 Purses During Job Interview in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – A woman who showed up for a job interview at a Newark business on Wednesday ended up just stealing money from the purses of 5 employees instead. According to police, at around 1 p.m., officers responded to a business at 661 South 11th Street on a call of a theft. The suspect arrived at the business driving a 4-door, silver Hyundai Sonata.
NEWARK, NJ
Juvenile Among Four Arrested for Multiple Newark Armed Robberies

NEWARK, NJ – A 17-year-old was among four arrested for a string of armed robberies that occurred in Newark on May 8th of this year. Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave III said police responded to a store in the 300 block of South Street. Suspects entered, and Quasim Selph, 21, demanded cash from the register at gunpoint. Jahmere N. Marshall, 19, also brandishing a handgun, took cash from the register with Quamae S. Barnett, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile.
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FATAL MVA ON LAKEHURST ROAD

Toms River: Police and EMS responded earlier this morning to Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive for a Motor Vehicle Crash with reported fatalities. Lakehurst road is closed from Route 37 to Stockton Drive. A police investigation into the accident is ongoing. We will update when we have more information. Like...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Queens D.A. Announces 1,1611 Count Gun Trafficking Indictment to Shut Down Illegal Gun Ring

NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, joined by New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell, today announced a 1,611-count indictment and the arrests of five individuals allegedly involved in a gun trafficking ring using the notorious Iron Pipeline to smuggle guns purchased in Knoxville, Tennessee, which were then sold illegally in Queens County. Law enforcement officials removed more than 180 illegal weapons from our neighborhoods, along with 136 high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition during the course of an 11-month-long investigation, titled Operation Hotcakes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
