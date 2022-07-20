Have Pizza With Police Next Wednesday in Manchester

One of our followers reached out to us this morning with a desperate plea after just losing her mom suddenly and unexpectedly, and I told her we would share her story in hopes of helping put these three furbabies in a stable environment again. They were living in a house with their deceased human mom’s body for approximately a week and have now been torn from the only home they knew. Here is the story the owners daughter shared with us:

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO