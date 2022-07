The Alabama Music Awards (AMAs) is a celebration that showcases Alabama’s musical talent. The audience will get to enjoy LIVE performances, RED CARPET interviews, HONOREE presentations and more! A&R from well-known record labels, management companies, and various media outlets will be present at this awesome event! The opportunities and exposure for artists will be in great multitude! In addition, the audience will get to indulge in the hard work and accomplishments of these talented and unique artists.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO