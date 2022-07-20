Ask the Governor July 20, 2022

The Louisiana Bond Commission has voted to withhold 39-million dollars in non-cash line of credit for a sewerage and water board project. It’s in response to city officials pledge they would not enforce state laws that ban abortion. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin serves on the Bond Commission is in full support of withholding the money.
Abortions remain legal in Louisiana due to a temporary injunction issued by state district judge Donald Johnson. A lawsuit challenging the state’s trigger abortion ban laws is at the center of the injunction. The order gives both sides 30 days to develop plans for a trial, however, Loyola University Law Professor Dan Ciolino believes abortions will stop sooner than later.
As many Louisianans are plagued with high energy bills District 4 Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis will face two opponents in his bid for a second six-year term. Francis said he’s often asked what he can do to help lower power bills and hurricane restoration charges. “The federal government...
The coroner in St. Tammany Parish warns of the dangers of taking illegal pills that could contain the drug fentanyl. Dr. Charles Preston says the recent death of healthy 22-year-old Cameron Landry was alarming because he apparently overdosed on a single pill. Dr. Preston says lab results are pending, but he’s fairly certain that pill contained fentanyl…
Comments / 0