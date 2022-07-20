Ask the Governor July 20, 2022

The coroner in St. Tammany Parish warns of the dangers of taking illegal pills that could contain the drug fentanyl. Dr. Charles Preston says the recent death of healthy 22-year-old Cameron Landry was alarming because he apparently overdosed on a single pill. Dr. Preston says lab results are pending, but he’s fairly certain that pill contained fentanyl…

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO