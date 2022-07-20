ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Watch: The Targaryen’s Return In The Official Trailer For HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’

By davontah
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQ79J_0gn9H7sL00
Source: Courtesy / HBO

Have you missed Westeros? Have no fear. It’s almost time for its return!

Today (July 20), HBO released the official trailer for their new original drama House of the Dragon. The series will serve as a prequel to the flagship Game of Thrones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xDrQ_0gn9H7sL00
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E708J_0gn9H7sL00
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HsbAu_0gn9H7sL00
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO

Very similar to the original series, this one will also follow the characters of the show as they go through a crisis of succession which leads to a civil war. Set 200 years before the original Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will focus on the Targaryen dynasty in the midst of one of its most turbulent times: the Dance of Dragons. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the series’ enormous cast, some of the battles that will take place and the dragons that will fight them. You can check out the action-packed trailer below.

Looks insanely good, doesn’t it?

The trailer comes just 3 days before the House of the Dragon panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 23). Co-creator/executive producer George R.R. Martin (who wrote the book “Fire & Blood” that the show is based off of) will speak on the panel with co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik and the cast of the show. Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmidt also served as executive producers on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IwCbs_0gn9H7sL00
Source: Gary Moyes / HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rQ7j_0gn9H7sL00
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJQ44_0gn9H7sL00
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon will star Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy (Wanderlust) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint (Judge Dredd) as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvNyq_0gn9H7sL00
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otaWR_0gn9H7sL00
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28d3rn_0gn9H7sL00
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO

Additional cast members include Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOKCG_0gn9H7sL00
Source: Courtesy / HBO

The ten-episode HBO Original drama debuts Sunday, August 21 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Let us know if you enjoyed the trailer, if you’re excited about the show and if you’ll be watching when it releases in the comments below.

Watch: The Targaryen’s Return In The Official Trailer For HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: Everything We Know

There are at least four live-action Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works, but the most recent one definitely drew the biggest response when it was announced. After The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that a sequel series about Jon Snow was in development, it was confirmed by former star Emilia Clarke and author George R.R. Martin. Some questions about this project can be answered, but sadly, many cannot.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star addresses returning for Jon Snow series

Game of Thrones star John Bradley has addressed whether he could make return to Westeros in the newly announced and already much-anticipated Jon Snow spin-off series. Bradley spent eight years playing the beloved character Samwell Tarly, a close friend of Jon Snow who became the new Grand Maester in the series finale, so it's only natural that questions immediately began to swirl about a possible appearance in the series.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Person
Graham Mctavish
IGN

The Munsters - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here

The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘House of Dragon’ Trailer Teases Another Battle For The Iron Throne: Watch

Dragons, bleached blondes, and sword fights, oh my! HBO finally released the long-awaited trailer to the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. The 10-episode series is based on novelist George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, telling the story of the House Targaryen, ultimately leading up to a Targaryen civil war.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

George R.R. Martin Can't Watch Game of Thrones Cancelled Spin-off Pilot, Either

We're less than a month away from the premiere of House of the Dragon but some people are still wondering about the first Game of Thrones spin-off series that was ultimately cancelled by HBO. After all, the show boasted of an all-star cast that included Naomi Watts and Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower, and a big-budget pilot had already been shot before the network decided to pull the plug on the project.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#House Targaryen#Dragon#Hbo
Cinemablend

After Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy Has Another Comedy Coming To Amazon

The moviegoing public went quite a while without seeing Eddie Murphy on screen but, over the past few years, the Hollywood legend has come back in full force. The actor came back swinging in 2019 with the positively reviewed dramedy Dolemite Is My Name and followed that up with Coming 2 America, which drew a lot of eyes to Amazon. Well, after the success of the long-awaited sequel, Murphy is now teaming up with the streamer for another movie, and the flick will reunite him with a former collaborator after 30 years.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

John Wick 4 Trailer Shows Keanu Reeves’ Assassin Waging War On The High Table

For nearly a decade now, moviegoers have watched Keanu Reeves’ John Wick go through all sorts of hell. What started as exacting revenge for his dog being killed has led to the character waging war on the High Table, the ultimate authority in the criminal underworld. We’ll watch this conflict unfold next year in John Wick: Chapter 4, but fortunately the first trailer for the upcoming 2023 movie is finally here!
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

New 'John Wick 4' Trailer Sees Keanu Reeves Enacting Revenge

Less than a year out from the release of John Wick 4, Lionsgate has released a new trailer to remind fans that Baba Yaga is ready for war. In the all-new sneak peek for the fourth installment of John Wick, new footage showcases Wick enacting revenge with just about any weapon he can find. Seemingly ready to add to his body count, the trailer, which dropped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, features a thrilling fight scene between Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen. Reeves himself “crashed” the panel with director Stahelski to show the footage.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Will House Of The Dragon's Rhaenyra Targaryen Make Up For How Game Of Thrones Killed Off Daenerys, Based On The New Trailer?

The House of the Dragon trailer indicates that Season 1 Rhaenyra could be what Targaryen fans need after Dany's ending!. With the weeks counting down before the premiere of House of the Dragon as the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, HBO has finally released a full-length trailer to give the closest look yet at what’s to come. Running for nearly three minutes, the footage features the key characters of the series in different (albeit close) time periods. It also sheds more light on Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) as a claimant to the Iron Throne, and the trailer left me wondering: will Season 1 of House of the Dragon make up for Daenerys’ Game of Thrones ending with Rhaenyra’s storyline?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vibe

Quinta Brunson Stars As Oprah Winfrey In Weird Al Yankovic Movie

Quinta Brunson has joined the cast of the upcoming film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and in it, she will be required to channel her inner talk show host and play the iconic Oprah Winfrey. The comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday (July 19) to reveal the news that she...
MOVIES
ComicBook

John Wick Chapter 4 First Look Revealed

Months after the debut of their first footage at CinemaCon, Lionsgate has released the first official photo from John Wick Chapter 4, featuring Keanu Reeves in the lead role standing amid a number of candles. The movie, which is part of a two-part planned finale for Reeves' fan-favorite assassin, is set for a release in March, and stars Reeves alongside his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne. The image was delivered via text, to fans who had signed up for updates from the studio over the course of the last year or so, after a brief tease sent out via text earlier this week.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

John Wick 4 trailer reveals first look at Bill Skarsgård's mystery role

John Wick newcomer Bill Skarsgård is on violent form in the fourth movie's first trailer. He goes by the name Marquis, and although we know next to nothing about this mysterious character, it's suggested that the unstoppable super assassin John (reprised by Keanu Reeves) must strike some sort of deal with him.
MOVIES
ComicBook

HBO Max Is Losing the Harry Potter Movies in August

HBO Max has a lot of great stuff on the way in August, including the return of the Game of Thrones franchise in the form of prequel series House of the Dragon. Unfortunately, the service is also losing quite a few great titles, some of which belong to the same franchise. The Harry Potter films, which have been a mainstay of HBO Max's lineup, are set to exit the roster at the end of the month.
MOVIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy