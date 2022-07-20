ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, PA

Local author’s new book spotlights standout brief movie roles

pikecountycourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilford. Local film expert John DiLeo’s new book,...

www.pikecountycourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Bizarre Mess Found Under Deck of Hudson Valley, NY Home

Hmmm...what do you think caused it? I'm still looking at the picture and trying to figure out what exactly could have made this. The other day I was on Facebook and there was a very interesting post in a local community group that really caught my attention. One family noticed strange markings under their deck and they are perplexed by what could have caused it. Maybe you can figure it out if you take a look at it.
HUDSON, NY
outdoors.org

AMC 20's & 30's Harriman Takeover

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center200 Breakneck Road, Haverstraw, NY, 10927,. Registration is required for this activity. Join the Appalachian Mountain Club's NY-NoJ Young Members at the 2022 Harriman Takeover event! The Appalachian Mountain Club's New York/North Jersey Chapter is proud to announce our 2022 Harriman Takeover Weekend for 20s and 30s (and for those young at heart!). We're returning for another weekend long bash at the beautiful Corman Harriman Outdoor Center (CHOC) in Haverstraw, NY, approximately 37 miles north of New York City. Come join us for some spectacular hiking, rock climbing, swimming, paddling/kayaking, bonfires, and meeting other folks who are passionate about the outdoors ! Feel free to participate in our pre-arranged activities or "choose your own adventure"! Folks are more than welcome to simply kick back and relax on the beach, practice some yoga or meditate lakeside, or enjoy a riveting book! Pack board games, and bring your musical instruments if you're moved to jam! **Registration is a two-step process.** 1. Register on AMC's Activities Database. Register here on AMC's ActDB and register yourself (as well as friends/guests!) for this event. Your ActDB registration will serve as a blanket waiver for all activities during Harriman Takeover Weekend. 2. Buy your event/lodging ticket and meal tickets (Eventbrite). Buy all relevant tickets on the Eventbrite page by clicking tickets! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amc-20s-30s-harriman-takeover-tickets-336884479547 You can complete these steps in any order, but both must completed to officially register for this event and participate in activities!
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two iconic Orange County restaurants closing

Two long-time popular restaurants in Orange County are closing their doors. After 71 years, Tony Boffa’s Italian restaurant in Middletown will be closing as the family is retiring, and Catherine’s in Goshen will no longer be open for business after 31 years in operation. Both restaurants announced their...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford, PA
Entertainment
City
Milford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
101.5 WPDH

New Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Dedicated to Heroic Dog

It's always exciting to find out that a new eatery will be opening in the Hudson Valley. Thankfully, our growing communities bring new opportunities for all. Local residents get to try the newest flavor in town, which also provides more employment opportunities in our area. It seems that each town has had more business open up in the past two years than ever before. Supporting local businesses is important within the Hudson Valley.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotlights
pikecountycourier.com

Hudson Valley Jazz Fest coming to more venues nearby

A blend of well known jazz artists and regional talent will perform in the expanding Hudson Valley Jazz Festival, August 18-21, in its 13th season. This year the series includes shows in Ulster County and upper Westchester. Bearsville Theatre in Woodstock will present Stanley Jordan, and the Village of Warwick...
WARWICK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch as the New Adams Location in Wallkill, NY is Built

Slowly but surely, one of the Hudson Valley's most popular local grocery stores is expanding. If you remember back in December of 2021, Adams Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location. Adams had started out as a small farm stand here in the Hudson Valley and then expanded to 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Kingston, and Newburgh.
WALLKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBC New York

Bizarre Party Bus Stopped on NJ Highway as People Ride Rooftop Deck: Cops

Those who saw this bus rolling around New Jersey on Thursday may have thought they had gone back in time -- or were having a trippy daydream. The psychedelic party bus was seen cruising along Route 208 in Fair Lawn, with people hanging out on the makeshift deck built on top of it. The only thing keeping those seen sitting and standing on the deck from falling off was a railing that went around the outside of the structure.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Survivors ‘shattered’ after N.J. house fire claims 2 family members

Family members are mourning the loss of two people killed in a deadly New Jersey house fire last month. Officials have identified the two victims of the three-alarm fire in South Hackensack as Teresa Savino, 80, and Anton Pechal, 29. Both died from the blaze early in the morning on June 10, according to South Hackensack police. Family members identified Pechal as the fiancée of Savino’s daughter, Giuseppina Savino.
SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ
pikecountycourier.com

Fraud prevention will be Elder Justice Day theme

The theme of Pike County’s 8th Annual Elder Justice Day will be fraud prevention. Organized by the Pike County Elder Abuse Task Force, the event will be on Wednesday, August 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at American Legion Post 139, 104 Route 2001, in Milford, PA. This...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Accused child rapist arrested in Wayne County

WAYMART, Pa. — An accused child rapist is locked up in Wayne County. The district attorney says Jeremy Briscese, 40, of Waymart, sexually assaulted a child 143 times over 11 months. Court papers show Briscese kept a record of the assaults by marking his calendar with hearts. Briscese is...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Hudson Reporter

Michael Blauner breaks down health and fitness into 10 simple rules that can change your life

Fitness is not a one size fits all program and no one knows that better than Michael Blauner – more commonly known as “New Jersey’s premier in-home personal fitness trainer”. And with over three decades of personal training experience on his resume, it’s safe to say that Blauner knows a thing or two – or 10 – about health and fitness.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy