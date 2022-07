The wacky race where people attempt to fly human-powered aircraft took place at Lake Michigan with 50,000 spectators. Red Bull’s iconic Flugtag event made its long-awaited return to the US recently at Milwaukee’s Lake Michigan. More than 50,000 spectators gathered on the water's edge to watch 36 human-powered aircraft attempt to fly across the lake (or at least, get some air time) at the first Flugtag event to take place in the Badger State.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 50 MINUTES AGO