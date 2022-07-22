'I almost feel more grief now, than I did then': Mourners remember those killed 10 years ago in Aurora theater shooting

On the 10-year anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting, the pain of that day still lingers for so many in the community. On Wednesday, Haylee Shaw stopped by the 7/20 memorial to remember her late friend 18-year-old A.J. Boik, who was one of the victims killed on July 20, 2012.

"I'm shaking trying not to cry talking to you. It's just hard thinking about all the lives that were lost and affected still to this day because of what happened. His personality was unmatched, to put it lightly, he was very creative and artistic and I don't think I ever saw him without a smile on his face," Shaw said.

On that day when bullets ripped through the theater, ripping away the lives of twelve people. Areli didn't personally know any of the victims, but she had a relative who also knew Boik. She stopped by the memorial to drop off flowers.

"Honestly it was so stunning and shocking that I almost feel more grief now, than I did then," Areli told CBS News Colorado.

Over at Copper Kettle Brewing Company, a memorial toast was held in honor of victim Alex Teves.

"Alex was a big craft beer fan. He felt like we were his home away from home," said Jeremy Gobien, the owner of the brewery.

Teves was one of only 50 members of the mug club at the brewery. He was member #28. His numbered mug is now retired in his memory. And the brewery's logo-- a silhouette of Teves raising a glass when he made it on the members wall.

"It was epitomizing his personality. He was so outgoing and friendly and optimistic, he was such a special person to all the people that are here. It made it even harder when he was taken away," Gobien said.

A decade later, those still here continue processing their grief and hope to keep the memories of those we lost alive.

"Because all of these people still deserve to be breathing 10 years later," Areli said.

On Saturday, several events will be held at Aurora City Hall to reflect on the 10-year anniversary.