Paulo Dybala signs for Roma... but will he stick around?! Jose Mourinho's new star man is revealed to have 'a release clause of just £17m', re-opening the door to English clubs who eyed him at Juventus, on the day of his unveiling in Rome

 4 days ago

Paulo Dybala has completed his sensational switch to Roma, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with Jose Mourinho's side.

The Italian capital-based club were in a three-way tussle with Napoli and Inter Milan to secure the 28-year-old's services after he left Juventus as a free agent at the end of last month.

The Argentina international's deal will be until 2025 and worth £5million (€6m) a year, including bonuses, at the Stadio Olimpico. He has also had a £17m release clause inserted into his contract that will become active next summer, according to Italian news outlet La Repubblica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfwf9_0gn8bgza00
Paulo Dybala, 28, has completed his sensational move to Roma on a free transfer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10pr5U_0gn8bgza00
The Argentine forward has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Italian club

The reported release clause could see him only stick around for a season in Rome, opening the door back up to English clubs, such as Manchester United and Tottenham, who were intent on bringing him to the Premier League.

Dybala revealed that it will be a 'privilege' to work under Mourinho at a club that is 'on the up.

'The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions,' Dybala told the club's official website.

'The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference.

'I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMaGV_0gn8bgza00
Dybala flew to Portugal on Wednesday - where Roma are currently on pre-season - to complete his medical before linking up with his new team-mates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzhLk_0gn8bgza00

'As an opponent I have always admired the atmosphere created by the Roma fans – I now cannot wait for the chance to salute them while wearing this shirt.'

Dybala flew to Portugal earlier this week - where Roma are currently on pre-season - to complete his medical before joining up with Mourinho and his new team-mates.

The Portuguese manager personally spoke with Dybala on the phone a week ago to convince him to join.

That conversation was crucial to Dybala as Mourinho explained Roma's project to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXhm7_0gn8bgza00
Inter Milan and Napoli were both interested after he left Juventus at the end of last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wojcv_0gn8bgza00
Roma manager Jose Mourinho has played a pivotal part in bringing Dybala to the club on a free 

'Paulo's decision to join our project is a testament to the club's credibility and a sign of the hard work that, all together, we are putting in to take Roma forward,' Tiago Pinto, the club's sporting director, said.

'Paulo is a world-renowned player who has won major trophies and gained global acclaim; he will bring that class with him to Roma and I am sure that, with him in the squad, we will be even stronger and more competitive.'

It seemed Dybala was set for a move to last season's Serie A runners-up Inter Milan.

However, that move was later scuppered due to the requests from Dybala's agent and their need to sell either Edin Dzeko or Joaquin Correa after Romelu Lukaku's arrival.

The delay opened the door for Roma, with Mourinho pushing hard to seal the move for the five-time Serie A winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fm4QL_0gn8bgza00
Dybala scored 115 goals and won five Serie A titles during his seven-year stint at Juventus

It continues the Italian side's push to complete their business early in the transfer window, with Zeki Celik, Nemanja Matic and Mile Svilar having already come through the door.

Dybala scored 115 goals for Juventus in 293 appearances across all competitions during his seven-year stint at the Allianz Stadium.

He won five Serie A titles at the club, along with four Coppa Italia crowns.

