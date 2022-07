MarJon Beauchamp is a man of his word -- the Milwaukee Bucks rookie promised his mom a house when he made it to the NBA ... and this week, he did just that!!. The 21-year-old made the big reveal in a touching video ... by having his mom, Denise, stand out in the driveway as he came out of the garage with a bunch of balloons in his hand.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO