Below is a message from Wilmington Town Manager Jeff Hull:. A revised plan for an affordable housing development at 79 Nichols Street was received in the Town Manager’s Office on July 19, 2022. This proposal has also been submitted by the proponent to the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency (MassHousing). The proponent is seeking a determination from the agency that their affordable housing proposal is eligible to file a comprehensive permit with the Wilmington Zoning Board of Appeals. The Town has been granted a comment period to file written comments about all aspects of the proposed development. The comment deadline has been set by MassHousing for Friday, September 2nd. Town departments are in receipt of this revised proposal and will be submitting comments to Valerie Gingrich, Director of Planning and Community Development, who will be coordinating the response. Residents with questions or comments may email them to manager@wilmingtonma.gov.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO