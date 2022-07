Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. Have a tech question that’s been bugging you? Stop by Drop-in Tech Help. Join Branch Manager of AAA North Reading, Jennifer Muniz, and Assistant Branch Manager, Kimberly MacInnis, as they help us prepare to acquire a Real ID. Real ID is going into effect May 3, 2023, which is rapidly approaching. Real ID requires multiple documents that tends to be confusing, and during this presentation Jennifer & Kimberly will explain what is going to happen and when, detail the documents needed to get a Real ID, and answer any questions. They will also bring license applications and Real ID checklists.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO