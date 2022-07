CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) is warning the public about an invasive species of worm found in Chesterfield County. The jumping worm, also known as Alabama jumpers, Jersey wrigglers, snake worms, and crazy worms, are named after their thrashing active behavior when handled or disturbed. Jumping worms thrash rapidly from side to side in a snake-like motion to escape capture, and can even shed the tail end of their body, according to the VCE.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO