Stone Fence Theatre premiers Tom Thomson musical, with Algonquin Park in the backyard

By Pembroke Observer and News
kingstonthisweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tom Thomson saga has been told in many ways, but never in the way of Stone Fence Theatre with its latest original musical, Tom Thomson & The Colours of Canada. The show, which opens July 20 in the small nearby community of Rankin, with a special outdoor performance in Algonquin...

