Stone Fence Theatre premiers Tom Thomson musical, with Algonquin Park in the backyard

Through a lens smeared with blood, Alex Cox’s genre-defying historical film, Walker, follows the footsteps of one of American history’s many problematic figures: the mercenary, filibuster, and self-imposed Nicaraguan president, William Walker (Ed Harris). Having already invented an anarchic, punk-rock ethos with films like Repo Men and Sid & Nancy, Cox sketches a vicious and razor-toothed portrayal of a real-life figure who is equal parts Colonel Kurtz and Darth Vader. Even if similarities can be drawn to the psychedelic madness of Alejandro Jodorowsky's El Topo and the absurd, fourth-wall-breaking comedic stylings of Mel Brooks, Cox’s movie is an entirely singular and unmatched work, an all-you-can-eat buffet of violence, brutality, and outright absurdity that uses its playful tone to skewer the very concept of imperialism.
