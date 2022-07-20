ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

I-41 traffic stops become important tool to catch drug traffickers

By Emily Matesic
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s no secret I-41 is a popular route being used to bring drugs to Northeast Wisconsin from places like Chicago and Milwaukee, but once again the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office credits good old police work for getting a large amount of drugs...

