(The Center Square) – More Missourians are working and they’re making more money, according to reports from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC). However, MERIC also reported the state’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) decreased 7.3 points to 49.5. Scores above 50 indicate an expanding economy and below 50 indicate a sluggish economy. The national PMI was 53, a decrease of 3.1 points from May. It was the first time in 26 months Missouri fell below 50.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO