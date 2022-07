FAYETTEVILLE — The state is loaded with young, talented quarterbacks who may or may not start this fall, but are already pulling in offers from the colleges. A state once known for producing running backs in large numbers now is doing the same in quarterbacks. Here’s a look at five quarterbacks who are underclassmen, in no particular order, who are already pulling in offers and certainly on verge of adding to them.

