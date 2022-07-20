Expert Ratings for Waters

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWithin the last quarter, Waters WAT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Waters. The company has an average price target of $342.25 with a high of $375.00 and a low of...

Benzinga

AT&T to $20? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Friday

Barclays cut AT&T Inc. T price target from $22 to $20. AT&T shares fell 0.6% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. Citigroup reduced Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $29 to $16. Snap shares fell 29.1% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. UBS cut the price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Dips More Than 200 Points; Crude Oil Moves Lower

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.67% to 31,821.63 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 11,807.11. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.21% to 3,950.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose 0.7%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

The global cryptocurrency market valuation moved lower on Thursday, but it still managed to remain above the $1 trillion mark. While Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was able to touch the $24,000 level on Wednesday, but it lost most of its value this morning on Thursday. However, Bitcoin is still trading much lower than its all-time high level of $68,000.
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

YPF YPF - P/E: 5.23. Shell has reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.4, which has increased by 44.58% compared to Q4, which was 1.66. YPF's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.64, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.47% from 0.53% in the previous quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Krispy Kreme Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Krispy Kreme DNUT. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3.5 per share. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Is Solana (SOL) a Good Investment?

Decided SOL is a good investment? You can get SOL on Coinbase today!. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is becoming increasingly popular. Many believe that DeFi is where a majority of the uses for crypto can be created. However, some blockchains, such as Ethereum, that allow for the use of DeFi protocols have issues with transaction fees and scalability.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Snap, Twitter Lead Social Media Stocks Lower Following Disappointing Q2 Earnings: What Does Near-Term Hold For This Space

Second-quarter earnings reports from Snap, Inc. SNAP and Twitter, Inc. TWTR served as a stark reminder of the problems faced by social media companies in recent times. Snap Revenue Misses: Quarterly results from Snapchat parent Snap showed that topline results were shy of estimates. The company blamed the macroeconomic weakness for the softness.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Price Did Tesla Sell Its Bitcoin At?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shook the crypto markets yet again when it announced in its quarterly earnings report that it had sold $936 million worth of its Bitcoin holdings. This constitutes about 75% of its holdings in the cryptocurrency, leaving about $200 million of Bitcoin in Tesla’s coffers. But what price did Tesla manage to sell its Bitcoin for? Keep reading to find out!
STOCKS
Benzinga

Gold/Silver: The Understated Importance Of Supply

Analyses of gold and silver often tend to focus on demand-side drivers, with relatively minor attention given to the influence of supply. For example, both metals display negative correlations to changes in expectations for U.S. short-term interest rates and the U.S. dollar (Figures 1 and 2). While demand drivers such as these are important short-term determinants of prices, mining supply can be a significant driver of prices over the longer term.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Alphabet

Within the last quarter, Alphabet GOOGL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 29 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alphabet. The company has an average price target of $2544.97 with a high of $4118.00 and a low of $118.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look At Alphabet (Google) Stock As The Tech Sector Tanks

Alphabet, Inc (Google) Class C GOOG was plunging more than 6% lower in sympathy with a number of other social media-based and technology stocks after Snap, Inc SNAP posted disappointing second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. The bearish price action was likely accelerated when Mizuho analyst James Lee...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed although US equity markets remained in the "fear" zone on Friday, but they are slowly inching towards the "neutral" zone, as the overall fear level continued to ease with a sharp rise in tech stocks in the previous session. U.S. stocks settled...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics, Troika Media And More

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Tesla After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Tesla Inc TSLA posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year. Tesla shares rose 3.2% to $766.25 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Tesla following the release of results. B of A Securities raised...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nova Cannabis Inc. Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to $20 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. EDMONTON, AB, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova" or the "Company") NOVC today announced it has established an at-the-market equity offering program (the "ATM Program") that allows the Company to issue up to $20 million of common shares ("Common Shares") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. Any Common Shares sold through the ATM Program will be sold at prevailing market prices when issued in ordinary broker's transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), or another Canadian marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Conagra Brands Boosts Dividend By 5.6%

Conagra Brands Inc CAG said its Board of Directors approved a 5.6% increase in quarterly dividend payment to $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2022. The new quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to $1.32...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Netflix, Microsoft And A Crypto That Could Reach $2,300

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. In the midst of earnings season, the three major indices showed some strength this week. The Dow was up 1.96%, the S&P 500 rose by 2.56% and the Nasdaq gained 3.33% for the week. This marked the Dow and S&P's biggest weekly percentage gains in four weeks.
STOCKS

