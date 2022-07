A Texas woman accused of fatally shooting her sister and then forcing her 13-year-old son to dispose of the body has been charged with capital murder. Click 2 Houston reported that 38-year-old Carmen White appeared in court on Wednesday, June 29 to be charged with capital murder in connection with the March 31 death of her sister, Cynthia Cervantes. Her bond has been set at $750,000, according to a judge.

