Commuters stranded in rush hour chaos and warnings of thunderstorms into the night: How Britain carried on after hottest day on record

This was MailOnline's liveblog providing July 20 updates on the weather amid a record-breaking heatwave which has sparked a series of devastating fires and taken more than a dozen lives:

Another unprecedented day in UK weather...

After the sun, come flood warnings and rail chaos. With the worst of the heat now behind us, Britain is bracing for more disruption in this summer of discontent.

18:32

Tragic news: Transport firm sparks fury after 10 dogs and puppies were found 'half dead' inside vans aboard Channel ferry on hottest day of the year

As many as 10 dogs and puppies have been found 'half dead' after being left in vans on a ferry while crossing the Channel on the hottest day of the year, sparking outrage from the public.

The animals - some of which were Labradors - were discovered being transported during the hour-and-a-half journey between France and the UK in the 40-degree heat yesterday.

Today, following outcry on social media, a transportation company responsible for the shipment apologised for an 'error of judgement'.

Daisybrook Kennels and Transport Services were shipping the animals from Germany through France to England when the shocking find was made.

18:06

Rush hour rail CHAOS as thousands of passengers are stranded at King's Cross, Euston and St Pancras with trains STILL not running nearly 48 hours after heatwave damaged wires and tracks

Rail passengers faced mass disruption across three major London stations this afternoon after dozens of services were cancelled in and out of King's Cross, Euston and St Pancras following the UK's hottest day on record.

Huge crowds waited for updates on concourses next to platforms at all three stations as they tried to travel north out of the capital - with rail bosses warning services could be further delayed by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Network Rail said downpours on dry ground following the extreme heat could cause flooding and overwhelm track drainage this afternoon and evening – just as operators try to get services back up and running again.

17:48

Britain ravaged by wildfires: Map shows scale of damage across the UK after raging infernos destroyed 63 homes from Wennington and Dagenham to Norfolk and Barnsley leaving villages 'looking like warzones'

Dozens of families across the UK are today having to come to terms with the devastating loss of their homes after they were destroyed by wildfires in yesterday's record-breaking 40C heatwave.

As many as 63 homes were gutted across the UK yesterday, with 41 in London alone - including 19 homes in the village of Wennington, near the Dartford Crossing east of London, and 14 homes and 25 vehicles in a blaze in Dagenham.

Outside of London, pictures show a row of six houses devastated by wildfire in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. Residents reportedly battled back the flames with hosepipes and buckets of water as they awaited the arrival of the fire brigade.

Another eight properties were destroyed in Maltby, Rotherham, and three in nearby Kiveton Park, alongside another three in Clayton, West Yorkshire.

16:39

Search for male swimmer, 21, who went missing in sea near Essex's Clacton Pier during yesterday's 40C heatwave is scaled down, police say: Fears that the current 'dragged' a group under the structure

Searches for a swimmer reported missing in the sea close to Clacton Pier in Essex have been scaled down, police have said.

Five people were pulled from the water and taken to hospital yesterday but a 21-year-old man was still unaccounted for more than 24 hours on.

Essex Police have said that the force had received notification from the coastguard that the search operation in Clacton had been scaled down.

Nigel Brown, communications manager for Clacton Pier, said the current appeared to have 'dragged' a group under the structure.

16:28

Will your home insurance cover wildfires? Britain's biggest insurers say they WILL accept claims for destruction caused by grass fires

Britain's biggest insurers will accept claims for damage caused by wildfires, the industry's trade body has said.

Homeowners whose lives are left in ruins by devastating fires, like the one that tore through Wennington yesterday, will be able to claim it back on insurance, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has claimed.

Terrifying photos and video showed a raging inferno tearing through and gutting homes in the east London village.

Those who were caught in the crossfire face the daunting task of having to rebuild their lives after the tragedy, including claiming the cost back on insurance.

16:13

'It's CLEARLY insane to take a disposable barbeque onto dry grass': Bemused Boris blasts Brits who would dare set 'UK tinderbox' alight after yesterday's 40C sizzler left country parched

Boris Johnson said it is 'clearly insane to take a disposable barbeque onto dry grass' following a call for the items to be banned.

Conservative former minister Caroline Nokes asked at Prime Minister's Questions if the Prime Minister would take action to avoid fires by getting rid of disposable barbeques and Chinese sky lanterns.

The Prime Minister said: 'I think the key thing is for people to behave responsibly first with the use of these things.

'It's clearly insane to take a disposable barbeque onto dry grass.'

16:08

REVEALED: There were more than A THOUSAND fires in London yesterday and the fire brigade received over 2,600 calls in 24-hour sizzler that put 'Tinderbox Britain' on notice

Jonathan Smith, of the London Fire Brigade, said Tuesday was the 'busiest day of the London Fire Brigade since World War Two' and it received more than 2,600 calls, responding to more than 1,000 fire incidents.

'The vast majority of which were related to the unprecedented heatwave that we faced,' he said.

'The courage, determination and bravery of our firefighters, officers and control staff to bring the incidents including this one (in Wennington) under control is something I would praise.

'We had 16 firefighters who had heat-related injuries, two of whom were hospitalised, and they're all now released and fine, I'm pleased to say. That gives you an indication of the challenge that we faced.'

16:06

Climate change, what climate change? Seven of the ten hottest days on record all took place in the past twenty years... with yesterday's 40C scorcher the hottest EVER, the Met Office reveals

16:04

Licked by the flames of hell! Firefighters contain spreading blaze encroaching on Sheffield's Shiregreen after fires broke out across Britain during historic heatwave

16:00

'Yesterday was unlike anything we've ever seen in terms of sheer scale': London Fire Brigade chief's chilling words after ferocious fires broke out across capital including east London's Wennington yesterday

A London Fire Brigade chief has said that he had not seen anything like the fires that unfolded across the capital yesterday in terms of 'sheer scale'.

Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Smith said: 'Those are incidents that we would normally expect to see one or two of at any one time.

'To have 15 significant fires requiring multiple pumping appliances, sometimes over 100 firefighters needing to be deployed here (at Wennington) and to the fire just down the road in Upminster.

'On top of all the other incidents that we were dealing with is something I've never seen in my 23-year career.

'We've never asked firefighters to operate in 40C heat before outside of dealing with a fire inside a building.'

15:57

Firefighters bravely put out blaze at tower block in east London's North Woolwich docklands... a day after sweltering 40C temperatures triggered 'epidemic' of fires across 'Tinderbox Britain'

14:51

Travel chaos in the Midlands as rail services continue to be severely impacted by the heatwave

Rail services in the Midlands continue to be severely impacted by the heatwave today.

Fed-up passengers reported waiting hours for their trains only for them to be cancelled at the last minute.

It comes after record-breaking temperatures of up to 40C yesterday saw railway tracks expanded and overhead electrical cables began to sag, making them more likely to get caught on the tops of train carriages.

Birmingham New Street admitted it would 'take some time for a normal timetable to run' following the disruption.

West Midlands Railways urged travellers to amend their plans where possible and to check the status of their journeys.

Lee Ball, 37, from Droitwich, Worcestershire, told the BBC that he was trying to get to London Euston en route to Brussels for an Ed Sheeran concert with his wife and 10-year-old daughter.

They were forced to drive to Birmingham International after their first train was cancelled, but have had to wait for hours for an update.

'I've been up since 04:30, anxious, trying to get an answer from anywhere we can,’ he said.

‘I was monitoring trains this morning from Birmingham New Street to London Euston and one was literally cancelled with five minutes' notice.’

He said communication from the train firms had been ‘appalling’, adding: ‘It's massive, massive anxiety. Not being able to sleep - 4am this morning, fretting, seeing if there had been any updates.’

Meanwhile Alex Davies, 28, a charity worker from Crewe, told the BBC he was ‘physically and mentally exhausted’ from trying to get home from Portsmouth via London Euston.

‘I'm autistic and need a lot of help from my wife, but she couldn't get the time off work to travel with me so the whole saga has been extremely difficult for me,’ he said.

14:35

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in east London.

Video shared online shows flames bellowing out of a top floor flat along Factory Road in Newham.

The London Fire Brigade said crews are also dealing with a fire 'involving around one hectare of grass opposite the block.'

Warnings for fires remained in place today due to the dry ground, despite temperatures dropping considerably since yesterday.

Firefighters are tackling a fire on the 17th floor of a building in #Woolwich. Crews are also dealing with a fire involving around one hectare of grass opposite the block https://t.co/JgvxRTlFxe © @Mr_Stevo87 pic.twitter.com/ZGGQpfkiKJ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 20, 2022

14:31

Aerial photos show scorched earth and destroyed homes following blaze in Maltby, Rotherham during yesterday's crippling heatwave

These aerial photos show the burnt out remains of homes after a wild fire in Maltby, Rotherham, yesterday.

Large swathes of land have also been turned black after being scorched by the inferno.

A series of fires broke out across England as the UK experienced a record-breaking heatwave on Tuesday. Temperatures in many places reached 40c and over.

14:23

What a difference a day makes! Bournemouth beach MUCH quieter today as temperatures climbed down significantly from the 40C seen yesterday

Yesterday saw the beaches of Bournemouth jam-packed with sunbathers and families as temperatures in Britain surpassed 40C (pictured in first three photos).

But despite it still being warm today, the grey clouds and blustery winds meant for a much quieter day.

13:58

A man was yesterday seen enjoying a cocktail in a wheelie bin swimming pool during the heatwave - and seemed to lose his cool when a passerby filmed him.

The footage was posted to TikTok by viral TikToker and YouTuber Hamad Khan, from Scunthorpe, under the username @thehalalham.

Hamad was driving to view a home in Milton Keynes- and spotted and then recorded the relaxed-looking man in the front garden of the house next door to the one he was looking at.

13:56

London Euston warns of delays and cancellations as it gets 'very busy' while 'recovering from yesterday's heat'

London Euston has warned passengers to check the status of their trains as it is becoming 'very busy as we recover from the impact of yesterday's heat.'

In a tweet the station warned: 'It is essential that you check before you travel to the station, as your train may be delayed or cancelled.'

Travellers are urged to check with their train operator or National Rail.

🚨Our station is getting very busy as we recover from the impact of yesterday’s heat 📲 It is essential that you check before you travel to the station, as your train may be delayed or cancelled 🚆Check with your train operator or @nationalrailenq — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) July 20, 2022

13:49

Britain's biggest insurers will accept claims for damage caused by wildfires, the industry's trade body has said.

Homeowners whose lives are left in ruins by devastating fires, like the one that tore through Wennington yesterday, will be able to claim it back on insurance, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has claimed.

Terrifying photos and video showed a raging inferno tearing through and gutting homes in the east London village on Tuesday afternoon.

13:48

This is the moment another wildfire threatens to engulf a Norfolk village as firefighters desperately battle to push back the advancing inferno.

The astonishing drone footage shows rising plumes of smoke and clusters of bright flames - many in gardens and just metres away from people's homes - in a housing estate in Watton, near Norwich.

The blaze, which was yesterday being tackled by at least 60 firefighters, is thought to have started in a field near to the estate. It is believed to have spread to a number of houses.

13:47

The Met Office's chief scientist has said he 'never expected' to see temperatures in the UK surpass 40C.

He said the record, set on Tuesday, is a 'real reminder that the climate has changed and will continue to change.'

He added: 'Climate change driven by greenhouse gases has made these extreme temperatures possible, and we're actually seeing that possibility now.

'If we continue under a high emissions scenario, we could see temperatures like this every three years.'

He said the only way to stabilise the climate is to achieve Net Zero and to 'achieve it soon.'

Professor Stephen Belcher, Met Office Chief Scientist, reflects on the UK breaching 40°C for the first time yesterday pic.twitter.com/iFjAweQhOE — Met Office (@metoffice) July 20, 2022

13:39

NATIONAL RAIL: A fault with the signalling system between Selby and Leeds means all lines are blocked. Trains running between Leeds and Hull may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

ℹ️ #UKHeatwave - Leeds - Hull A fault with the signalling system between Selby and Leeds means all lines are blocked. Trains running between Leeds and Hull may be cancelled, delayed or revised. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) July 20, 2022

13:38

The Met Office has updated its recorded temperatures in England, Scotland and Wales this week following the most severe heatwave on record on Tuesday.

The readings, which have yet to be confirmed by 'quality control', show the highest temperature was 40.3C, reached in Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

In Wales, the mercury reached 37.1C in Hawarden, while Floors Castle in Scotland recorded a record-breaking 35.1C.

And it was a sweltering night for the whole nation as temperatures did not fall below 21C, with minimum temperatures of 25.8C, 24.5C and 21.3C recorded in England, Wales and Scotland respectively.

This week's exceptional #heatwave brought record breaking temperature across the UK 🌡️ Here's a round up of the latest figures 👇 Quality control of these records is currently being carried out and they will be confirmed in due course pic.twitter.com/wOAmxgOzY6 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 20, 2022

13:31

Network Rail has warned passengers to check the status of their trains before travelling today.

The transport body said journeys will take 'much longer than usual' due to the damage caused by this week's crippling heatwave.

Engineers have been fixing a range of problems, including buckled rails, fires and sagging overhead equipment which have become entangled with the tops of train carriages.

📢 Check before you travel by rail today! Journeys will take much longer than usual while we continue repairs caused by the #heatwave. Buckled rail, fires and sagging overhead line equipment are just some of the problems impacting the railway.@nationalrailenq #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/ZjRacHqPtU — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 20, 2022

12:37

Where is the yellow warning for thunderstorms in affect this afternoon and tonight?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms today between 12pm and 10pm, which it has extended further north to as far as South Yorkshire.

The warning also encompasses London, Oxford, Peterborough, Norwich, Nottingham and parts of Birmingham and Stoke-on-Trent.

The weather service warned of heavy showers which could lead to sudden flooding and a chance of bus and train cancellations.

It also reported a 'slight chance' of power cuts.

12:32

Summer is here, and the temperatures are continuing to rise, which means breezy dresses, cooling fans and paddling pools are here to stay.

Just take a look at the bestselling products flooding Amazon's Movers & Shaker's sales rank, where the biggest gainers in sales rank compared to twenty-four hours previously are listed.

Shoppers are making the most of the warmer weather, with sales skyrocketing for fans, air coolers and SPF protection.

Ahead, we share the top 20 summer products Amazon shoppers are adding to their baskets right now - but be quick; you're going to want them before they sell out.

12:27

With temperatures in parts of the UK hitting a record-breaking 40.3C yesterday, many desperate Brits are going to extreme lengths to keep cool.

But experts have warned against a dangerous trend circulating on TikTok of attaching ice to the backs of fans to fight the heatwave.

TikTok videos show users tying bags of ice to their electric fans to create 'homemade air conditioning', in the hope of blowing colder air around their homes.

12:24

Met Office issues advice on how to prepare for a thunderstorm ahead of yellow weather warning for today

The Met Office has published advice on how to prepare for and deal with thunderstorms.

It comes as large parts of England have been placed on yellow alert for the weather phenomenon until 10pm tonight.

Before a thunderstorm, it advises that you unplug any non-essential appliances and to seek shelter if possible.

It adds: 'When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm.'

During the storm, one should avoid using the landline unless in an emergency as telephone lines can conduct electricity.

If you find yourself outside, you should avoid water and find a low-lying place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects.

It adds: 'Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake

'Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails. If you are in a tent, try to stay away from the metal poles

'If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them. Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground

'If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately.'

12:17

Pictures show devastating aftermath of Tuesday's wildfire in Wennington, Essex

This is the aftermath of the devastating wildfire which tore through Wennington in Essex on Tuesday.

A compost heap on the edge of the village is believed by some to be the source of the inferno after it reportedly burst into flames before spreading to nearby grass and undergrowth and eventually reaching homes.

Two detached houses, two semi-detached houses, two rows of terraced houses, two outbuildings, six single-storey garages, 12 stables and five cars were destroyed by the blaze.

Another detached property was badly damaged, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

12:11

Families have revealed how their lives have been turned upside-down by the devastating Wennington wildfire.

Dozens of people have been left homeless after a fire ripped through the small village, on the outskirts of east London, yesterday amid the UK's record breaking 40C heatwave.

Around 40 hectares of grassland, farm buildings, houses and garages were affected by the inferno, which took around 100 firefighters to bring under control.

12:07

The London Ambulance Service says it has seen a spike in people reporting heat exposure and fainting amid the ongoing heatwave.

It said it has taken some 13,400 calls to 999 over the past two days, equating to one every 13 seconds.

Yesterday, when temperatures surpassed 40C in many areas, it saw a 10-fold increase in incidents related to heat exposure compared to last week.

Over the last two days, we have taken a total of 13,400 calls to 999. This equates to one every 13 seconds. Early data shows that on Tuesday, we saw a ten-fold increase in incidents related to heat exposure compared to last week, and an 8% increase in people fainting.#heatwave — London Ambulance Service 💙 (@Ldn_Ambulance) July 20, 2022

12:03

Sadiq Khan says at least 41 homes destroyed by fires in London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan today said the London Fire Brigade (LFB) received more than 2,600 calls throughout Tuesday - seven times the usual number.

The London Mayor told Sky News: 'Yesterday was the busiest day for the fire service in London since the Second World War.

'Yesterday they received more than 2,600 calls - more than a dozen simultaneous fires requiring 30 engines, a couple requiring 15, and some requiring 12.'

He said 41 properties including homes and warehouses were destroyed in London, and urged Londoners not to have barbecues as conditions continued to be very dry.

In Wennington, east London, a devastating blaze destroyed two rows of terraced houses, four other homes, as well as outbuildings, garages, stables and cars and affected 40 hectares of grassland, LFB said.

And in Dagenham, a grassland fire destroyed and damaged houses and vehicles.

Mr Kham added: ‘16 firefighters were injured and two taken to hospital because of heat stress.

‘It is really important to recognise that one of the consequences of climate change are these sorts of temperatures which lead to the fires we have seen.

‘The challenge in London is we’ve got a lot of grass and green spaces, but a lot of it impinges on properties and the grass is incredibly dry. Fires can start incredibly quickly and spread even faster because of wind.’

11:57

Train lines have reopened following severe damage to the overhead electric wires between Lancaster and Carlisle.

However trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed or revised whilst service recovers, warned National Rail.

ℹ️ #UKHeatwave - Lines have reopened following severe damage to the overhead electric wires between Lancaster and Carlisle. Trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed or revised whilst service recovers. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) July 20, 2022

11:55

The Met Office says 'heavy showers will bubble up' in parts of England this afternoon, with many areas under a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

Those lucky enough to avoid the rain, mainly in the far south west and south east, will remain largely dry.

Temperatures will be 'less hot than yesterday', the weather service said.

Heavy showers will bubble up this afternoon in parts of England with a risk of thunder ⛈️ Largely dry elsewhere and less hot than yesterday 🌥️ pic.twitter.com/6syO2OJ1MX — Met Office (@metoffice) July 20, 2022

11:52

Services between Stratford and London St Pancras will remain affected until 1pm after signal failure

Services between Stratford and London St Pancras will remain affected until 1pm after a signal failure this morning caused the line to close for an hour.

National Rail said all affected lines have now reopened but that cancellations or delays will last until 1pm.

Passengers are asked to check the status of their train before travelling.

11:48

Rail passengers faced mass disruption across Britain today as all trains out of London King's Cross were cancelled and there were no direct services between Euston and Scotland following the UK's hottest day on record.

Operators including LNER and Thameslink issued 'do not travel' warnings again, almost every train out of London St Pancras was axed and Eurostar passengers faced delays of more than an hour due to a power failure in Lille.

King's Cross resembled a dormitory this morning as stranded passengers slept on suitcases, tables and benches while waiting for news of whether trains heading north would restart again after they were all cancelled yesterday.

11:45

BBC WEATHER: Floors Castle, Kelso, reached 35.1C on Tuesday - a new provisional maximum temperature for Scotland.

This is up from an earlier figure on the day of 34.8C at Charterhall. Figures taken from the Met Office.

Floors Castle, Kelso, reached 35.1C on Tuesday - a new provisional max temperature for Scotland. This is up from an earlier figure on the day of 34.8C at Charterhall. Figures from the Met Office. pic.twitter.com/Hb86Fe6uzS — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) July 20, 2022

11:43

Just Stop Oil protestors BLOCK the M25 in both directions near Heathrow as they predict record temperatures mean 'society will collapse within 20 years'

Just Stop Oil protestors are blocking the M25 in both directions near Heathrow Airport and have promised to disrupt the motorway all week as they predict record temperatures mean 'society will collapse in 20 years'.

Activists have scaled gantry over the M25 at the Poyle Interchange between Junction 14 and Junction 15 near Heathrow Airport, with police closing the motorway northbound and southbound.

A similar demonstration is taking place at near Junction 10 between Cobham and Guildford - causing nine miles of traffic and hour-long delays.

11:41

There is currently no service between Watford and St Alban's after a cable become wrapped around the top of a train carriage.

Network Rail said engineers were on site to remove the cable.

⚠️ There is currently no service from #Watford to #StAlbans as there is a cable wrapped around the pantograph (the metal on top of an electric train to connect the it to the overhead lines ⚡️) Our engineers 👷🏼‍♀️👷🏾 are on site to remove the cable 🔧 Please #checkbeforeyoutravel pic.twitter.com/2UK0JnsxoN — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) July 20, 2022

11:39

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms today between 12pm and 10pm.

The warning encompasses London, Oxford, Peterborough, Norwich, Nottingham and parts of Birmingham and Stoke-on-Trent.

The weather service warned of heavy showers which could lead to sudden flooding and a chance of bus and train cancellations.

It also reported a 'slight chance' of power cuts.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️ Thunderstorm warning extended further north Today 1200 - 2200 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/PEyUypdge4 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 20, 2022

11:33

'It's like a warzone': Devastated homeowners 'lost everything' as they fled wildfires that destroyed 41 homes across London as record 40.3C heatwave sparked 'busiest day for firefighters in since WW2'

Homeowners have told how they were forced to grab their beloved pets and flee for their lives as their properties were decimated by a fire thought to have been sparked by a compost heap which spontaneously combusted.

Two rows of terraced houses, four other homes, 12 stables and five cars were destroyed by the inferno in Wennington, near the Dartford Crossing east of London.

Terrified residents were ordered out as 100 firefighters tried to halt a lethal wall of flame spreading from home to home, fanned by warm winds. One firefighter at the scene branded it 'absolute hell'.

