Top Ironman sues a Ninja Warrior finalist and Surf Life Saving Australia for $500k after obstacle course accident meant he needed 28 pins, screws and plates in his wrists

By Peter Vincent
 4 days ago

A champion ironman is suing three companies, including one run by a Ninja Warrior finalist, for $500,000 over an obstacle course fall that he claims could force an early end to his sporting career.

Ali Day, the current Australian ironman, Coolangatta Gold and Nutri-Grain series champion, needed 28 pins, screws and plates in his wrists and was out of the sport for 16 months after the 2019 accident.

Day launched a $485,000 damages claim against Shane Elisara Pty Ltd, Surf Life Savings Australia (SLSA) and Sydney-based Imagine This SME Pty Ltd, run by former paddle board champ-turned promoter Mick Porra.

Champion ironman Ali Day is suing three companies, including one run by a Ninja Warrior finalist, for $500,000 over an obstacle course fall that he claims could force an early end to his sporting career (Pictured Mr Day with partner Kel)
Day, the current Australian ironman, Coolangatta Gold and Nutri-Grain series champion, needed 28 pins, screws and plates in his wrists and was out of the sport for 16 months after the 2019 accident
Iron X was launched in 2019 as 'the richest one-day race in surf life saving', combining elite surf life saving, ironman racing and 'exciting new ocean and fitness disciplines'. IT was later abandoned by SLSA after complaints

The bulk of the claim is $300,000 for past and future economic loss, which Day says is a result of the accident, the Courier Mail reported.

The fall happened during a promotional photo session for the controversial Iron X series at Elisara's Terrain Training 'QLD Ninja HQ' venue. Elisara was a finalist in Channel Nine's first season of Ninja Warrior series in 2017.

While swinging between monkey bars, Day lost his grip and fell about two metres, then immediately felt pain in his wrists.

He alleges the three defendants were negligent in failing to provide reasonable safety precautions such as adequate training and safety mats.

After the accident he won six ironman races from six starts, but maintains his career is likely to be cut short

The course was 'deliberately difficult' and doing it carried 'significant risk' of injury, he alleged.

Day's claim also states he saw another elite athlete, TJ Hendy, struggle with the course.

Iron X was launched in 2019 as 'the richest one-day race in surf life saving', combining elite surf life saving, ironman racing and 'exciting new ocean and fitness disciplines', according to SLSA.

Mr Porra, who also founded Nitro Circus Live, introduced the Iron X concept with SLSA CEO Adam Weir.

It was later canned after complaints by potential competitors. The claim alleges the accident left Day with 'severely damaged wrists', mental health issues and is likely to force him into an early retirement.

The fall happened during a promotional photo session for the controversial Iron X series at Shane Elisara's Terrain Training 'QLD Ninja HQ' venue

After the accident he won six ironman races from six starts, but maintains his career is likely to be cut short.

Day's claim alleges while he was out of the sport he lost a potential $80,000 in prizemoney plus sponsorship.

The claim also includes $10,000 in payments for his partner, Kel Day, who had to care for him while recovering.

The defendants are yet to file a defence.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

