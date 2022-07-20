ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham Forest are set to move for Watford's Nigeria star Emmanuel Dennis as they look to strengthen in attack... despite already spending more than £70m ahead of Premier League return

 4 days ago

Nottingham Forest are exploring a deal for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.

The ambitious City Ground club have already spent in excess of £70million on new players and haven't finished there as they look to strengthen their midfield and attack.

Dennis scored ten Premier League goals for Watford despite their relegation last season and his pace and versatility suit what Forest want to bring to their front line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iShGU_0gn4XrWZ00
Despite eventual relegation, Emmanuel Dennis scored ten goals for Watford last season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fq64E_0gn4XrWZ00
The Nigeria international joined the Hornets last summer for £3million from Bruges
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYTwv_0gn4XrWZ00
Forest manager Steve Cooper has been swift in improving his squad for the Premier League

A number of clubs including Everton and Villarreal have been credited with interest and Watford want around £25million for the 24-year old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xyiuw_0gn4XrWZ00
Denni's versatility could be key with Cooper seeking to improve midfield and attack

The Nigeria international only cost Watford £3m when they signed him from Bruges a year ago and the proposed profit margin would represent another astute piece of transfer business by the club.

Forest are looking at wing options and another attacking midfielder with free agent Jesse Lingard on their list.

Forest have held 'productive discussions' with the former England international and have now tabled a 'lucrative offer'.

It comes amid speculation that Lingard boarded a flight to London on Tuesday night, on which he posted pictures of himself on a private aircraft and inside the plane's cockpit.

Fans using flight tracking software believe he was on a plane flying from Manchester to Biggin Hill, on the outskirts of London, ahead of talks with Forest owner Marinakis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sroMD_0gn4XrWZ00
Jesse Lingard has reportedly been offered a lucrative deal by Nottingham Forest amid rumours he flew to London on Tuesday night for talks with owner Evangelos Marinakis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Zi9a_0gn4XrWZ00

Further talks are expected to take place today over the 29-year old England international who wants to make a decision on his next club before the end of this week.

West Ham remain in the frame, and David Moyes is eager to sign him, as reported by The Guardian.

Lingard is demanding wages of £180,000-a-week, which has meant that the situation has dragged on for some time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35i2YI_0gn4XrWZ00
West Ham have held further discussions with Jesse Lingard regarding a possible move
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6ZuC_0gn4XrWZ00
David Moyes is eager to sign Lingard, although Nottingham Forest are also interested

Sports
