Apple reaches $50m settlement over popular gadget – find out if you’re owed cash

MACBOOK owners could receive a payout in the hundreds after Apple agreed to settle a lawsuit for $50million / £42million.

Annoyed customers claim the tech giant knew the butterfly keyboard on its MacBook laptops could go wrong - and believe Apple kept quiet about it.

Apple set to pay out hundreds - but only to certain customers Credit: Getty

The problem relates to the MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Keys allegedly became sticky and unresponsive.

And even tiny bits of dust would make it difficult to type, users claim.

People weren't happy with Apple's service program either, as they were apparently offered replacement keyboards marred by the same issues.

It's estimated that the maximum payout could be $395 / £330 for anyone who had to replace more than one keyboard.

Anyone who did it just the once could get about $125 / £104, while those who only had to change key caps look to get $50 / £42.

Customers also remain eligible for four years of free keyboard repairs following their purchases.

But the settlement still needs to be approved by a judge first.

And only certain customers will be eligible if all goes ahead.

First of all, it only applies to people who bought a MacBook, MacBook Air or most MacBook Pro models between 2015 and 2019.

And as the case has been heard in federal court in San Jose, California, it means only people living in certain places will be able to get some cash.

So, only those in California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Washington will be entitled.

Apple denies any wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

